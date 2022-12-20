It looks like John Krasinski will be stopping by for Christmas.

The actor is back as a globe-hopping CIA case officer in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, with Season 3 of the action series premiering on Prime Video on Dec. 21. This season’s mission: to stop the resurrection of the Soviet Union. (So, uh, the stakes are high.)

The Office star became the fifth actor to portray the reluctant hero, following Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan launched in 2018, and has filmed all over the world, from New York to Moscow, Morocco to Croatia, and Paris to Prague.

Season 3 finds Jack Ryan working in Rome, where he’s tipped off about the return of the Sokol Project. A secret plan to resurrect the Soviet Union, it was thought to have been shut down 50 years ago—but now Jack suspects it’s back. He sets out to confirm his intelligence, but things go awry. He becomes implicated in a conspiracy theory and is accused of treason. Not only is he now hustling to run interference on the Sokol Project before it’s too late, he’s running from his own government.

In this exclusive clip from the Season 3 premiere, Jack sets off on that mission, boarding a cargo ship with Captain Andrew Bennett (Marc Menchaca) so he can chase down the Sokol Project intelligence with the help of Chief Elizabeth Wright (Betty Gabriel) and Head of Russia House James Greer (Wendell Pierce).