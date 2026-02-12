Host Mistakenly Reports Death of Wrong Actor: ‘I’m So Sorry’

In the wake of Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek’s tragic passing at just 48, one radio host managed to royally screw up while delivering the tragic news.

“I do have some sad news, Dawson’s Creek‘s Dick Van Dyke passed away," Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts, 44, incorrectly reported on the U.K.-based Heart FM’s Breakfast Show on Thursday.

Dick Van Dyke recently celebrated his 100th birthday and says he stays healthy by singing daily. Randy Holmes/Disney

Roberts’s cohost quickly pounced on the error, correcting her death notice.

“Not Dick Van Dyke. Come on, if you’re going to do a sensitive moment, if you’re going to do an obituary, you can’t just say Dick Van Dyke,” Breakfast Show co-host Jamie Theakston, 55, said.

The Mary Poppins star is certainly still alive, and recently celebrated his 100th birthday in December. The song-and-dance actor, who starred in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and The Dick Van Dyke Show, celebrated the milestone with a documentary about his century-long life and career.

“Unbelievably, he’s very much still with us,” Theakston added.

“He’s 100 years old. Oh my gosh, we’ve spoken about this. I’m so sorry,” Roberts apologized while laughing at her blunder.

Kimberly Van Der Beek shared news of her husband's death on Instagram. James Van Der Beek

On Wednesday, Van Der Beek’s family shared the news of the actor’s passing. Though no official cause of death has been given, the beloved actor had been battling stage 3 colorectal cancer for years.

Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly, broke the news on Instagram.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

The ‘90s heartthrob, who starred in Dawson’s Creek for six seasons from 1998 to 2003, revealed his cancer diagnosis in 2024 in an interview with People.

“I’m very cautiously optimistic. I’m in a place of healing, my energy levels are great,” he said at the time. “I have a lot to live for.”

Van Der Beek's last Instagram post was a tribute to his daughter, Annabel, and his father, James, who shared a birthday in January. Instagram/screengrab

Following the actor’s passing, tributes have poured in from costars and loved ones.

“Sending love and light to your beautiful family. James was a giant. We’re so so so sorry for what you’re going through. His words, art and humanity inspired all of us-he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys,” One Tree Hill costar Chad Michael Murray, 44, wrote.

“I’m so sad for your beautiful family,” actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, 48, commented on Kimberly’s Instagram post. “While James’ legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world. F--- Cancer.”

Van Der Beek’s family shared a GoFundMe on Instagram, hoping to replace some of the money diminished by the actor’s prolonged battle with cancer.

“The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds,” Kimberly wrote in the fundraiser’s description. “Your generosity will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education. Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives.”

The fundraiser has raised $1.6 million to date, exceeding its $1.5 million goal in just one day.