‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star Dies at 48 After Cancer Battle

Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek has died at age 48.

Though no official cause of death has been given, the actor had been battling colorectal cancer.

The cast of 'Dawson's Creek' with James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, Kerr Smith, and Andie McPhee. WB

His wife, Kimberly, shared the news on Instagram, writing:

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Kimberly Van Der Beek shared news of her husband's death on Instagram. James Van Der Beek

Van Der Beek shared news of his cancer battle publicly in 2024 after undergoing treatment privately for more than a year. Colorectal cancer is the third-most common cancer in the U.S.

The father of six told the Today show in a new interview that he first learned of his stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis after coming out of anesthesia following a colonoscopy.

James Van Der Beek in 'Varsity Blues.' Paramount Pictures

Despite the “extreme” news, he said it inspired him to make lifestyle changes that would “add healthy, happy years to [his] life.”

He said at the time, “I feel much, much better than I did a couple months ago,” adding, “It’s been a longer journey than I ever thought it would be. It’s required more of me—more patience, more discipline, more strength than I knew I had. I knew I was strong—I didn’t know I was this strong. But I feel good.”

Van Der Beek dropped out of a Dawson’s Creek cast reunion and reading of its pilot script in September last year, with Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda stepping in for him.

But the ’90s heartthrob surprised fans with a prerecorded message at the New York event, which raised money for the F Cancer nonprofit and the actor himself.

“I can’t believe I’m not there. I can’t believe I don’t get to see my cast mates, my beautiful cast in person. And I just want to stand on that stage and thank every single person in the theater for being here tonight,” he said.

Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson from ‘Dawson's Creek.’ WB

Van Der Beek starred in Dawson’s Creek for six seasons from 1998 to 2003 alongside Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson.

During his years on the hit show, Van Der Beek also played the lead in 1999’s Varsity Blues and cameoed in 2000’s Scary Movie.

Sarah Michelle Gellar led a wave of tributes from fellow stars after news of his death broke.

“I’m so sad for your beautiful family,” the 48-year-old actress wrote. “While James’ legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world. F--- Cancer.”