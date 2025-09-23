‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star Makes Surprise Reunion Appearance After Canceling
James Van Der Beek delighted fans with a surprise appearance at a Dawson’s Creek reunion event in New York on Monday, after being previously forced to pull out of the charity event due to illness. Appearing via video link, Van Der Beek, who was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer last year, thanked fans for attending the event, which raised money for F Cancer and the actor. He said that while he may not have been well enough to attend in person, he didn’t want to miss out. “I have been looking forward to this night for months and months ever since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together,” the prerecorded message began. “I can’t believe I’m not there. I can’t believe I don’t get to see my cast mates, my beautiful cast in person. And I just want to stand on that stage and thank every single person in the theater for being here tonight.” He added, “From the cast to the crew to everybody who’s doing anything and has been so generous, and especially every single last one of you—you are the best fans in the world. Thank you for coming. It’s just absolutely humbling just how much you did for this night, and I just want to say thank you. Thank you to every single person here.”