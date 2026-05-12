Jamie Foxx, 58, Expecting Baby With Girlfriend, 31, After Cheating Death

Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx, 58, is expecting a child with his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, 31, according to TMZ.

The outlet said multiple sources had confirmed to it that a baby is on the way and several months along.

Foxx’s oldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, whom he had with ex Connie Kline in 1994, is 32. His second daughter, Anelise Bishop, was born in 2008 to him and Kristin Grannis.

Alyce Huckstepp (R) at the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" in 2022. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

The Django Unchained star and Huckstepp were first linked in 2022, after they met at the premiere of his movie Day Shift. TMZ reports they were spotted together in summer 2023 at the Nobu Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico.

The pair then split in January 2025, but rekindled their relationship later that year. Now they are expecting their first child together, although no due date has been made public and the baby’s gender is unknown.

Huckstepp has been reported to be 31 in several outlets, including the Daily Mail and HELLO! Magazine, but she appears to keep out of the public eye and doesn’t have any active social media presence.

Reports suggest Foxx was in a secret six-year relationship with actress Katie Holmes, 47, from 2013 to 2019.

Actor Jamie Foxx and his daughter, Corrine Foxx, at the Golden Globe Awards 2016. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

It comes after what has been a harrowing few years for Foxx, who was taken to death’s door by a “brain bleed that led to a stroke.”

Fox disappeared from the public eye, only later lifting the lid on what happened for Netflix special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

During the tell-all, he said he had been suffering from a headache, had asked for an aspirin, but before he’d gotten the chance to take it, he “went out (blacked out). I don’t remember 20 days.”

Actor Jamie Foxx with his second daughter, Anelise, at the "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" premiere in 2014. Carlo Allegri/REUTERS

He was initially sent home by doctors, BBC reports, but when his sister Deidra Dixon came to see him, she felt he didn’t seem right and took him to Piedmont Hospital.

Here, a doctor said, “If I don’t go in his head right now, we’re going to lose him.”

“Your life doesn’t flash before your face, it was kind of oddly peaceful, I saw a tunnel, I didn’t see the light,” he said.

Actor Jamie Foxx (L) and his daughter Corrine at the 77th annual Academy Awards in 2005. Lucy Nicholson

Luckily, he pulled through. Doctors told the family, “He may be able to make a full recovery, but it’s going to be the worst year of his life.”

It was Corinne who advocated for him publicly when he fell sick, writing in a now-deleted post on Instagram in 2023, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.”

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” her statement read, cited by People. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

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