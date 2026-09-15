Jamie Lee Curtis Breaks Down Remembering Emmy-Winning Co-Star

Jamie Lee Curtis, 67, teared up during her Emmy speech while remembering Rob Reiner, who died in December at age 78.

“Last year we lost another cherished legend, our beloved ‘Meathead,’ Rob Reiner,” Curtis said. “He was generous and kind and funny as hell and a friend to all.”

Reiner and Curtis played divorced parents on the hit Fox sitcom New Girl. Curtis mentioned that Reiner received a posthumous Emmy win in the guest actor in a comedy series category for The Bear, on which Curtis also stars, on the second night of the Creative Arts Awards.

Jamie Lee Curtis speaks during a tribute to Rob Reiner at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

“He now holds the record of 48 years for the longest gap between acting Emmys, which was previously held by his father, Carl Reiner, at 37 years,” Curtis said.

Reiner won two Best Supporting Actor Emmy Awards for his role as Michael “Meathead” Stivic in All in the Family in 1974 and 1978. The late actor is famous for directing iconic films like This Is Spinal Tap, When Harry Met Sally, Best in Show, and The Princess Bride.

Reiner’s son Nick, 33, allegedly killed Reiner and his wife Michele in their home in their Los Angeles home. An L.A. County grand jury indicted him on two counts of first-degree murder. Nick pleaded not guilty and remains in custody.

When Harry Met Sally star Billy Crystal paid tribute to his friend at the Oscars in 2026. He lauded Reiner’s work and personality, expressing gratitude for his kindness and friendship over the years.

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“My friend Rob’s movies will last for lifetimes because they were about what makes us laugh and cry and what we aspire to be: Far better in his eyes, far kinder, far funnier, and far more human,” Crystal said, continuing, “For us who had the privilege of working with and knowing him and loving him, all we can say is, buddy, what fun we had storming the castle.”

“We all miss Rob and Michele,” Curtis concluded at the Emmys. “And all those we lost this year.”