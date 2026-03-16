Oscar Winner, 88, Shades Barbra Streisand’s Robert Redford Tribute

Jane Fonda doesn’t believe the Oscars got Robert Redford’s tribute right.

“I want to know, how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford?” Fonda, 88, asked in response to a question from Entertainment Tonight. “She only made one movie with him. I made four!” She insisted that she would have had “more to say” than Barbra Streisand, 83, about the late actor.

Redford died in his sleep in September at 89. His cause of death was not publicly revealed. The All the President’s Men star announced in 2018 that he was retiring from acting.

Fonda starred alongside Redford in 1960s films The Chase and Barefoot in the Park. They co-starred again in 1979’s The Electric Horseman before reuniting decades later for 2017’s Our Souls at Night.

“I was always in love with him,” she told Entertainment Tonight when asked what she remembers most about the Hollywood icon. She called him the “most gorgeous human being” who had “such great values.”

Fonda and Redford starred in three films together, including "Barefoot in the Park" in 1967. Columbia Pictures

Fonda revealed more about what she remembered about working with Redford in 2023, when she told a Cannes audience he was “always in a bad mood, and I always thought it was my fault.” She also said the late actor “did not like to kiss” and that he “has an issue with women.”

Fonda kept it sweet at the Oscars on Sunday, telling the outlet, “He did a lot for movies. He really changed movies,” and “lifted up independent movies.”

Redford and Streisand starred in "The Way We Were" in 1973. Paramount Pictures

Streisand starred alongside Redford in 1973’s The Way We Were. She remembered Redford as a “brilliant, subtle actor” and an “intellectual cowboy” during her Oscars tribute. “Bob had real backbone on and off the screen. He spoke up to defend freedom of the press, protect the environment, and encouraged new voices at his Sundance Institute, some of whom are up for Oscars tonight, which is so great. He was thoughtful and bold,” she said, adding, “I miss him now more than ever, even though he loved teasing me.”

She then sang “The Way We Were” to honor her late co-star. It was her first public musical performance in seven years.