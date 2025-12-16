Jane Fonda Recalls Rob Reiner’s Final Hours Before His Death

Jane Fonda recalled Rob Reiner looking “healthy and happy” at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party the night before the veteran filmmaker was found murdered in his home.

The two-time Oscar winner shared a post on Instagram on Monday expressing her shock and sorrow at the news of the murder of Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

“Rob and Michele Reiner were wonderful, caring, smart, funny, generous people, always coming up with ideas for how to make the world better, kinder,“ Fonda wrote in the post. ”They had been helping me launch the Committee for the First Amendment. I saw them night before last looking healthy and happy.“

“I am reeling with grief. Stunned,” she added.

Rob and Michele Reiner pictured together in 2014. Lester Cohen/Getty

Reiner, 78, and his wife, 68, were found dead in their Brentwood home on Sunday by their daughter, Romy, sources told multiple outlets. The couple suffered wounds consistent with a knife attack.

Their son Nick, 32, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail.

The Reiners, including Nick, were at O’Brien’s star-studded Christmas party on Saturday evening. The parents reportedly got into a “very loud argument” with their son during the event.

Sources told Rolling Stone that the couple had brought their son to the party to “keep an eye on him.”

An insider told People that Nick had been acting erratically at the comedian’s party. ”Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous," they told the publication.

Nick, a writer and recovering drug addict, has openly struggled with his addiction and reportedly had a reputation for violent behavior.

Director Rob Reiner and his son Nick Reiner worked on a movie together about their relationship. Rommel Demano/Getty Images

His battle with addiction was the inspiration for the 2015 film Being Charlie, which was written by Nick and directed by his father, Rob. Nick said that working on the film alongside his father “made me feel closer to him.”

Dozens of celebrities have shared their condolences over the horrific news of the Reiners’ deaths, including This Is Spinal Tap collaborators Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer, The Princess Bride stars Robin Wright and Cary Elwes, and Paul McCartney.

President Donald Trump, however, shared a shockingly insensitive statement regarding the news of Reiner’s death, which stoked outrage from both sides of the political spectrum.

“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

Trump posted about Rob Reiner's death on his Truth Social account. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before,” the president added.

Those criticizing the president included Michelle Obama and MAGA actor James Woods, who slammed his comments as “infuriating and distasteful.”