Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Boob Job Plans After Baby No. 2

Jennifer Lawrence says she’s made peace with nearly all the physical changes that came with motherhood—but she is planning a post-baby boob job.
Lawrence, 35, welcomed her second child earlier this year with husband Cooke Maroney. The couple also shares son Cy, 3. While “Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one,” she told The New Yorker, that wasn’t her experience after her second pregnancy. She’s getting her boobs done in November, she told the outlet, as she will be filming a nude scene for an upcoming project in the spring.
“Maybe I wouldn’t be hustling to the appointment in the same way” if she wasn’t an actress, Lawrence added, but she thinks that she’d probably get the procedure done either way.
The Die My Love star shares the screen with Robert Pattinson in the new film out Nov. 7. Both stars were new parents at the time of filming, as Pattinson welcomed his daughter with fiancée Suki Waterhouse in March 2024. Lawrence was four months pregnant with her second at the time, she said, but her experience with her first child helped shape her character Grace in the film. Grace was originally written as cruel toward the fictional couple’s baby.
“Once Rob and I started doing our scenes together, I think it became more of a thing that a lot of postpartum women feel, where you’re not mad at your baby—you’re mad at your f---ing husband, who can just go to the gym,” she remarked.
Though Lawrence has played a mother or mother figure several times throughout her career, Die My Love marks her first maternal role since becoming a mom in real life. “Having children changes everything, it changes your whole life,” she explained. “I didn’t know that I could feel so much and my job has a lot to do with emotion,” she continued.
“They’ve opened up the world to me. It’s almost feeling like a blister or something—so sensitive. So they’ve changed my life, obviously, for the best and they’ve changed me creatively.”
While she’s happy about the person she’s become since welcoming her children, Lawrence is determined to keep her pre-mom body. A breast procedure is not the only one she’d consider, she also revealed.
A face “refresh” is on the table when she feels it’s necessary, she said: “Believe me, I’m gonna.”