Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Boob Job Plans After Baby No. 2

Jennifer Lawrence says she’s made peace with nearly all the physical changes that came with motherhood—but she is planning a post-baby boob job.

Lawrence, 35, welcomed her second child earlier this year with husband Cooke Maroney. The couple also shares son Cy, 3. While “Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one,” she told The New Yorker, that wasn’t her experience after her second pregnancy. She’s getting her boobs done in November, she told the outlet, as she will be filming a nude scene for an upcoming project in the spring.

“Maybe I wouldn’t be hustling to the appointment in the same way” if she wasn’t an actress, Lawrence added, but she thinks that she’d probably get the procedure done either way.

Les acteurs Jennifer Lawrence et Robert Pattinson lors du photocall du film Die My Love au 78e Festival de Cannes le 18 mai 2025 à Cannes. (Photo by Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The Die My Love star shares the screen with Robert Pattinson in the new film out Nov. 7. Both stars were new parents at the time of filming, as Pattinson welcomed his daughter with fiancée Suki Waterhouse in March 2024. Lawrence was four months pregnant with her second at the time, she said, but her experience with her first child helped shape her character Grace in the film. Grace was originally written as cruel toward the fictional couple’s baby.

Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

“Once Rob and I started doing our scenes together, I think it became more of a thing that a lot of postpartum women feel, where you’re not mad at your baby—you’re mad at your f---ing husband, who can just go to the gym,” she remarked.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: Jennifer Lawrence (L) and Cooke Maroney are seen in the Upper West Side on August 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) Gotham/GC Images

Though Lawrence has played a mother or mother figure several times throughout her career, Die My Love marks her first maternal role since becoming a mom in real life. “Having children changes everything, it changes your whole life,” she explained. “I didn’t know that I could feel so much and my job has a lot to do with emotion,” she continued.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Die My Love" Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 17, 2025 in London, England. Kate Green/Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI

“They’ve opened up the world to me. It’s almost feeling like a blister or something—so sensitive. So they’ve changed my life, obviously, for the best and they’ve changed me creatively.”

While she’s happy about the person she’s become since welcoming her children, Lawrence is determined to keep her pre-mom body. A breast procedure is not the only one she’d consider, she also revealed.