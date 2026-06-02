Jennifer Lopez Cornered on Rumor She Is Dating Her Co-Star

Jennifer Lopez has let rip on the Today show after she was asked about rumors she is dating her co-star.

Host Savannah Guthrie used the opportunity on Tuesday to grill Lopez about her closeness with her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein—who happened to be sitting right next to her.

“There’s never a time when I’m seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don’t try to put me with the person,” Lopez said.

Brett Goldstein in Shrinking. Apple TV+

“I think if you stand near her, that’s what happens,” Goldstein, 45, added, according to People. “That’s why I’ve been standing so close this whole time.”

Guthrie, 54, pushed harder: “OK, but I’ll just say, because I’m me and you know me. That was not an answer.”

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein attend the world premiere of Netflix's Office Romance on May 26, 2026 in Los Angeles. Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic

“That was not an answer?” Lopez, 56, swung back. “It was an answer. Because all these people that they put me, I think I was with Kevin Costner this year. I was with… There were a lot of people. It happens all the time. Doesn’t make it true.”

“OK, so you’re not dating in real life?” Guthrie asked.

Lopez said she's always being linked with people. Getty

“Not dating,” Lopez confirmed.

“Correct,” Goldstein added.

Later on, Lopez teased Guthrie for getting her question cards in a twist, saying she was “flustered.”

“I did. I got flustered,” Guthrie agreed. “It’s you, Jennifer!”

“You tried to fluster us, and we flustered you!” Lopez said.

A source told People last month that Lopez’s “flirty energy with Brett is genuine. She really likes him.”

The Daily Beast quizzed Ted Lasso star Goldstein about Lopez last year for The Last Laugh podcast while they were shooting Office Romance, which he wrote.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

“I have had people from school ask me, yeah,” he said when the Beast asked him if he had heard the rumors about them dating. When pushed on whether friends were asking him if he was dating Lopez, he added, “Yeah… yeah. It’s insane.”

“It’s very odd. And I try not to look at any of it or see any of it, even though f---ing people will send you stuff, because if you engage with it, I’ll lose my mind. It makes me very anxious. I’m a very private person, and I like to be able to go to Target,” he said.

Lopez helped fuel rumors when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was to name the “best kisser” among her long list of co-stars, including Matthew McConaughey, George Clooney, and ex-husband Ben Affleck.

“I’m gonna say my favorite … I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein, and I’d say he was the best kisser,” she said.