Jennifer Lopez Shocks Fans With Raunchy AMAs Performance

It wouldn’t be a J.Lo performance if it didn’t have the internet talking.

The pop icon took the stage at the American Music Awards Monday night and opened the ceremony with a long-sweeping performance of some of the past year’s biggest hits.

After briefly singing a snippet of her single “Dance Again,” Lopez then delivered an impressive, six-minute choreography to a medley of 2024’s chart-toppers including Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go,” Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy), and Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

At one point during the performance when dancing to Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control,” Lopez’s backup dancers seemingly began going up to her one by one to alternate kissing her.

The moment swiftly had viewers talking, with many online poking fun at how the risqué moment caught them by surprise.

One user on X joked, “Why is Jennifer Lopez kissing everybody at the #AMAs”

Me watching Jennifer Lopez’s performance at the beginning of the #AMAS pic.twitter.com/HbdDSJUqOq — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎//💥⏳ 💍💫 (@giselleb1234) May 27, 2025

“J Lo kissing girls wasn’t on my bingo card,” another user quipped.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer also received praise from fans for being “one of the greatest performers of all time” following the performance, with one user writing on X; “This lady is almost 56 years old and performing better than people half her age. Damn. Damn. DAMN.”

why is jennifer lopez kissing everybody at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/5mqPrjG8kS — ☔️ (@alosputa) May 27, 2025

Alongside performing, Lopez also notably served as the award ceremony’s emcee, which was celebrating its return after a two-year hiatus.

Industry giants like Janet Jackson, who commanded the stage in her first televised performance since 2018, were among those honored Monday. Music veteran Gloria Estefan also similarly performed a medley of her greatest hits.

Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

“I’m always [there] as a fan,” Lopez told People magazine in an interview Friday when discussing what she was most looking forward to as host. “I love artists and getting to know them and being around them and just celebrating the different things that everybody does.”

“I really am a believer in lifting other people up and celebrating great work so I’m very excited to do that too this year,” she added.

The Daily Beast has contacted Lopez’s representatives for comment.