‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Admits to Creepy Hidden Camera Scheme

A Jeopardy champion pleaded guilty to peeping charges after hiding cameras in a rental home.

Philip Joseph DeSena, 44, will serve a 60-month probationary sentence, according to a transcript of his plea obtained People, after prosecutors alleged he “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously” placed hidden cameras in the bedroom and bathroom of a rental home in Corolla, North Carolina, “for the purpose of arousing and gratifying” his own “sexual desire.”

DeSena was sentenced to probation. Courtesy of Jeopardy!

DeSena, a development engineer, was reported to authorities after the alleged incident, which took place on Oct. 10. According to WAVY’s reporting from the hearing, a woman alleged she’d found two black USB wall chargers with cameras at the home she’d rented to attend a wedding.

DeSena turned himself in for the crime on Dec. 1 and was released two days later released on a $5,000 bond, according to local North Carolina outlet WBTV. He pleaded guilty to two counts of felony secret peeping on July 27.

DeSena won two games in 2024, and also played in 2025's Winter Championship. Courtesy of Jeopardy!

Prior to the felony charges, DeSena won two Jeopardy games in 2024 and earned $44,698. He also competed in 2025’s “Winter 2025 Champions Wildcard” tournament.

He will not be required to register as a sex offender.