‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Rage Over ‘Embarrassing’ Dolly Parton Fails

Jeopardy! contestants drew the ire of the show’s fans when they failed to answer basic questions about the late country music icon Dolly Parton.

The show’s Instagram page posted a recap of the latest episode’s “Remembering Dolly Parton” category. But while contestants correctly answered questions about Parton’s homage to her home state of Tennessee and naming her nationwide children’s charity, Imagination Library, what happened next drew disappointed comments from fans.

Contestants missed basic questions about the music legend in a new episode of "Jeopardy!" Ian Gavan/Getty Images

“In 1980, Dolly made her big screen acting debut in this film. Almost 30 years later, she wrote the songs for the Broadway musical,” host Ken Jennings presented.

Not one contestant had an answer. “9 to 5,” Jennings said, surprised when the time ran out.

“They didn’t remember 9 to 5???! OPEN THE SCHOOLS,” wrote one peeved commenter.

Screenshot Instagram/Jeopardy!

The lack of basic knowledge about the beloved star continued as the clues wore on. Even Jennings got in a jab at the contestants as they took another crack at the category.

“It’s a tight game, but I remember you three didn’t know 9 to 5,” he said before reading the next clue. “Inspired by a patchwork garment that her mother made for her from rags, Dolly wrote this song, a personal favorite,” he read.

One contestant answered erroneously, “What is ‘Jolene?’”

Social media erupted.

“This is borderline rage bait. How did they not know these answers?!” one wrote.

“No, ‘Coat of Many Colors’ was the name of this song,” Jennings said.

Screenshot Instagram/Jeopardy!

The contestants soldiered on toward the next clue: “Dolly’s rise to fame began after she partnered with Porter Wagoner. Going solo, she left him with this now-classic song.”

“What is ‘Jolene’?” Another contestant attempted. Wrote one person in the comments, “These people had me nearly throwing my phone against the wall. 😭🫠”

Yet another wrote, “What is JOLENE” ?!?!!! TWICE?!???!!!”

Instagram users were incensed that contestants could not name Parton's hit "9 to 5." Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Ultimately, one contestant guessed correctly that the answer was “I Will Always Love You,” but users were already incensed.

“Highly disappointed in these folks not knowing ‘9 to 5,’ ‘Coat of Many Colors,’ and ‘I Will Always Love You,’” one wrote. “We have to screen these contestants better, team,” one user said.

Another appreciated that Jennings also seemed disappointed in the contestants, writing, “My favorite part is Ken shading them for not knowing ‘9 to 5.’”

Jennings shaded the contestants for missing questions, a move internet users appreciated. ABC

Another lamented, “They in fact did NOT remember Dolly Parton. Whew, that was tough to watch.” Noted another, “Dolly is gonna be very disappointed in the fact that we want to strangle all of them. 😂”

One added, simply, “My God, this is embarrassing.”