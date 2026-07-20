’80s Child Star Names Celeb Who Dumped Him After One Date

Actor Jerry O’Connell, 52, revealed which actress was “one and done” when it came to dating him.

O’Connell, who got his start as a child star in 1986’s Stand by Me, said that he and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar went out exactly once. “We were very young, we were kids,” he said on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, and Gellar “needed a date to the Emmys.” The relationship didn’t go any further, he said. “Sarah Michelle dumped my a--.”

The star, who struggled with alcoholism throughout his early fame before getting sober in 2013, joked that the actress was put off by his drinking habits. “Sarah Michelle took one look at me and was like, ‘I got to get away from this drunk,’” he joked on Sunday. “Oh my gosh. She was like one and done. Literally, like one date. She was like, ‘Well, that was fun.’”

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jerry O'Connell at the 1998 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Daily Beast has reached out to Gellar, who has been married to fellow actor Freddie Prinze Jr. since 2002, with whom she shares two children. The couple met on the set of 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer and began dating in 2000.

O’Connell’s first and only date with the actress was at the 1998 Emmys, where the young actors were captured in several beaming photographs. They had history, having attended the same New York high school and starred together in 1998’s Scream 2.

Romijn and O'Connell married in 2007. Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Though the pairing didn’t work out, O’Connell found love himself with his wife, actress Rebecca Romijn, to whom he’s been married since 2007. They share twin daughters.

O’Connell and Gellar have crossed paths publicly since their short-lived romantic relationship—when O’Connell was a guest host on The View in 2013, where Gellar appeared to promote her then-upcoming CBS workplace comedy series, and again in 2021, when she appeared on The Talk, where O’Connell served as guest host. His fellow hosts noted the pair’s “friendly, energetic energy” with one another despite their ill-fated attempt at romance.

O'Connell and Gellar have had friendly interactions over the years. Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Con

O’Connell joked about occasionally seeing Gellar and Prinze out and about: “I see her and her husband, and her husband is like a black belt in jiu jitsu—so please, I don’t want any beef with these people. Beautiful family though. I see her in the neighborhood, and it’s very fun.”