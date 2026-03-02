Jim Carrey Breaks Silence on ‘Body Double’ Conspiracy

Jim Carrey’s representative spoke out on Monday after fans were in a tizzy theorizing that the star pulled a switcheroo during his appearance in France last week.

Carrey, 64, was presented with an honorary award at the César Awards, the French equivalent of the Oscars, where his new look sparked conspiracy theories, including one that he had used a “body double.” The speculation grew loud enough that a representative for the actor told People on Monday, “Jim Carrey attended the César Awards, where he accepted his Honorary César Award.”

Fans harped on Carrey's appearance, including his eye color, to theorize that he hadn't actually attended the César Awards in person last week. ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

Awards show delegate Gregory Caulier told Variety that the conspiracy theories about Carrey’s appearance were a “non-issue.” Carrey delivered his acceptance speech entirely in French, which Caulier praised in his comments to the publication, insisting the actor in attendance was the real Jim.

“He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words,” Caulier said. He came with his partner, his daughter, his grandson, and 12 close friends and family members. His longtime publicist accompanied him. His old friend Michel Gondry, who has made a film and two series with him, was there, and they were delighted to see each other again.”

Carrey was presented with an honorary César Award in France on Thursday. Dominique Charriau/WireImage

As for the rumors, he added, “Just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance.”

Fans were adamant in social media posts following Carrey’s appearance that the performer accepting his honorary award was “NOT Jim Carrey.” Wrote one social media user, “Jim Carrey has dark brown eyes for one…this copycat/clone creature has light eyes.”

One theorized that Carrey was pulling a ruse to publicize an upcoming project. “Calling it now, thats not jim carrey and its all a publicity stunt for a movie hes in soon or a documentary [sic],” they wrote.

Jim Carrey attends 90th Birthday Of Jerry Lewis at The Friars Club on April 8, 2016 in New York City. John Lamparski/WireImage

A fan-made video discussing the theory that Carrey hadn’t actually attended the show received viral attention online over the weekend.

British drag performer and makeup artist Alexis Stone added fuel to the fire when he posted photos of a prosthetic face mask that resembled Carrey. “Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey at the César Awards,” he captioned the post.

Alexis Stone/Instagram

Stone, whose real name is Elliot Joseph Rentz, is known for his elaborate celebrity impersonations. However, the photos appeared to be AI-generated.

Carrey’s appearance at the awards show follows his 2022 declaration that he would retire from acting and his subsequent re-emergence for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in 2024, when he said he “needed” the cash. “I bought a lot of stuff, and I need the money, frankly,” he told AP in 2024.

Carrey made her first public appearance with partner Min Ah, to whom he's been romantically linked since 2022. Francois Durand/Getty Images

Carrey disappeared from the public eye again after the film, and his appearance at the César Awards marked his first since he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November, which some fans thought added justification to the “body double” theory.

Carrey was all smiles at the ceremony, joined by his family and his “sublime companion,” Min Ah, for their first public appearance together.