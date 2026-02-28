Jim Carrey’s New Look Sparks Dark Conspiracy Theories
Actor Jim Carrey made a rare public appearance at the César Awards in Paris, where he received an honorary award for his lifetime of comedy cinema. But what the internet really took away from his reemergence is that Carrey may have been cloned and/or otherwise replaced by nefarious forces. Users across social media were quick to point out that Carrey’s appearance seems to have dramatically changed from his The Truman Show days. Multiple Reddit threads with thousands of likes and comments have popped up, with users debating who got to him and for what purpose. Carrey, 62, has increasingly withdrawn from public in recent years and has no social media presence. However, the largest Carrey fan account on Instagram has dozens of comments under its recent posts with fans expressing their belief that Carrey must have passed and that a look-alike has been put in his place. “That is a Jim Carrey clone,” influencer Rigo Irizarry wrote on X under a video making the case for the conspiracy; it has already garnered 180,000 views. Carrey appeared in high spirits at the ceremony that he attended with his family and his “sublime companion” Min Ah in their first public outing together.