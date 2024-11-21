Jim Gaffigan Reveals Why He Broke Up With McDonald’s

Jim Gaffigan named his latest stand-up special The Skinny. And if he looks slimmer than usual on stage, thanks is owed to the appetite suppressant drug Mounjaro, which has totally reshaped his relationship to food.

“I’ve still got my fat clothes, I’m not a fool,” Gaffigan says in this clip—obtained exclusively by the Daily Beast—from The Skinny, which premieres Friday, Nov. 22, on Hulu.

He jokes that he sees them in his closet “taunting” him with threats that he’ll be wearing them again soon.

“The drug changes your attitude towards food,” Gaffigan says of Mounjaro, which, like Ozempic, has become a go-to diet aide for celebrities and non-celebrities alike in recent years. “I now view McDonald’s like some weird crush I had. Like, ‘I can’t believe I was so into you.‘”

Gaffigan also acknowledges that appetite suppression was not the intended use for Mounjaro. “The drug was created to help people with diabetes or something stupid,” he jokes.

The comedian, who recently performed jokes alongside McDonald’s super fan Donald Trump at the Al Smith dinner, spoke more seriously about his weight loss experience in a new interview with Men’s Health.

“I had very low expectations because I did know someone that had tried it and they were like, ‘Oh no, I was just nauseous for a week,’” he told the magazine. “And then I thought my true joy of eating would overpower anything.”

But ultimately, the drug helped him drop 50 pounds, he divulged, adding, “I feel good. I’m just grateful because it’s such a better life.”