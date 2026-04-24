Jimmy Fallon Confronted by ‘Survivor’ Contestant He Ousted

Survivor contestant Chris Hubicki confronted Jimmy Fallon about the “terrible” idea that got him kicked off the show’s 25th anniversary season.

“It wasn’t supposed to be like this. It wasn’t supposed to be you,” Fallon, 51, said to Hubicki, 40, on The Tonight Show on Thursday.

The fan-favorite cast member joined Fallon one day after he voted himself off of Survivor, the first such occurrence in the show’s 50-season history.

Hubicki exited "Survivor 50" after Jimmy Fallon forced him to vote himself off. Robert Voets/CBS

“Now that we’re both in the same place, what I have to say is, Christian, I am so sorry,” the SNL alum said, bursting into laughter.

As one of the many famous guest hosts of Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans, Fallon proposed a challenge to the contestants, allowing them the advantage of casting an additional vote at the episode’s tribal council if they successfully solved a puzzle. If they failed, however, they would have to vote for themselves, which no contestant has ever done.

“The Tonight Show” host profusely apologized to Hubicki, who rubbed salt in the wound. YouTube/screengrab

“Long story short, you voted yourself off of Survivor 50. And it might have been my fault,” Fallon said with his head in his hands, before playing a clip of Hubicki’s exit.

After the “surreal” experience of writing his own name down, Hubicki took the opportunity to launch into a “5-minute” roast of Fallon, much of which was cut from the episode’s final edit.

“This is a message for Jimmy Fallon. How dare you? This idea that you had—it’s terrible. No more ideas for you. I look forward to your apology,” Hubicki said before casting his vote.

Hubicki first competed on “Survivor: David vs. Goliath” (Season 37) in 2018. Robert Voets/CBS

“Finally, all my frustrations in this game I can take out in the best way possible, on a celebrity 8,000 miles away,” Hubicki told Fallon. “So I did a whole five-minute set with jokes about my distaste for the advantage.”

Fallon said that the show’s longtime host, Jeff Probst, had called him to ask if they could use the footage in the episode.

“Leave it all in. You have to. Give the guy something,” Fallon emplored Probst.

Hubicki failed to solve Fallon's puzzle challenge, and got booted from the show as a result. HIGHEST QUALITY SCREENGRAB AVAILABLE/CBS

“Well, unfortunately, the episode is only so long, so they did cut some things. Like, you know, I think—” Hubicki said before Fallon cut him off.

“You don’t have to say what you said,” Fallon joked.

“It’s alright,” Hubicki, a college robotics professor, replied. “I didn’t blame you for famous incidents in history, such as the Titanic and/or the Hindenburg. I would not blame you for those things.”

Fans of Survivor will recognize Hubicki from Season 37, David vs. Goliath—the same season as White Lotus creator Mike White. Hubicki even appeared in the Emmy-winning show.

Hubicki and “White Lotus” creator Mike White overlapped on the show’s Season 37. CBS Photo Archive/Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

Despite the cameo, Hubicki turned the tables on White, 55, voting him off in a complete blindside exit.

“He showed up to Thailand last season and got himself on the show,” White quipped after his exit, “I guess maybe he got his cameo and was like, ‘Screw it, I don’t need him anymore.’”

Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans airs each Wednesday on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+.