Fallon Sounds the Alarm as Trump Texts His ‘Old Hookup’

Jimmy Fallon sounded the alarm on Trump’s mental state after the president announced he’s planning to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this year.

Over the weekend, Trump, 80, declared his plans to rekindle his relationship with North Korea’s supreme leader, 42.

The president bragged about his “very good relationship” with the dictator and said that he plans to “substantially reduce” America and South Korea’s joint military exercises, calling them “totally inappropriate and hostile, to a country that, as long as Donald J. Trump has been President, has been unthreatening and respectful.”

Donald Trump claims he is downsizing military exercises with South Korea. Truth Social

Donald Trump shared an "unfriendly" photo with his friend Kim Jong Un on Saturday. Truth Social

Trump also shared an image of himself with Kim Jong Un from their 2019 meeting during the president’s first term. “Despite the unfriendly look on this particular picture, there are many where we’re smiling, Kim Jong Un and I get along GREAT!” he captioned the image.

When reporters asked about the future of this partnership, Trump said he plans to meet Kim later this year. “Yeah, I will,” Trump said on Wednesday. “I get along with him. And you know what? The fact that I get along with him — that’s a good thing.”

Fallon ripped into the president fawning over the North Korean dictator. “Man, you know you’re depressed when you’re texting an old hookup from seven years ago. You know that’s true. ‘What are you doing? You want to hang out?’” mocked the late-night host.

Trump has long gloated about getting along well with North Korea's supreme leader. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s push to meet the leader could happen during the president’s scheduled trip to Asia in November, The Wall Street Journal reports.

“Yeah, Trump and Kim could meet in November. It all really depends on how their couple’s Halloween costume goes,” he quipped, putting on his best Trump voice: “‘I’m chips. He’s guacamole.’”

The meeting, however, might not be on the cards. Kim Yo Jong—the North Korean leader’s sister and a top adviser—dismissed outright any talk of correspondence between the two leaders.

Fallon then displayed an image of Trump and his friend from their last meeting. “Here’s a photo from the last time Trump met with Kim Jong Un. I think it’s cute how their bellies bump like the two soon-to-be moms at Lamaze class.”

Trump’s insistence on meeting Kim has sparked speculation that the president is hoping for a foreign policy win amid several diplomatic losses.