IT’S FINE? Jimmy Fallon Stunned by Trump’s Bizarrely Casual Crisis Response The president brushed off a rare and concerning series of tech outages.

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Jimmy Fallon is baffled by the president’s casual response to the escalating worldwide outages across platforms and systems.

The late-night host roasted Donald Trump for his blasé reaction to “a bunch of outages that have affected Microsoft, the FAA, United Airlines, and Chase Bank.”

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“It’s life,” Trump, 80, said nonchalantly at the annual ASEAN summit when reporters asked about the outages.

“When you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine,” he said.

Donald Trump had a less-than-reassuring response to worldwide outages. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Fallon deemed the president’s response “interesting.”

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“Seems pretty casual,” he continued. “Trump was like, ‘I lost all my power after the midterms. Why shouldn’t everyone else?’ You know?”

The Tonight Show host quipped, “Trump didn’t seem fazed. He was like, ‘Outages happen all the time. Melania’s phone hasn’t worked for 15 years, so...’”

The outages have sparked panic, but the president isn’t worried. CNN

Fallon also sounded the alarm on the president’s response. “That’s the odd thing about Trump, though. The calmer he is, the more panicked I get. It’s like, why is he not freaking out?”

The tech disaster and the president’s response sparked a backlash from many, including former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins.

Fallon continued to examine the vulnerabilities exposed by the outages, mocking Trump in the process. “Meanwhile, today, the NSA’s highly classified internal communications network also went down,” said Fallon. “When he heard the NSA went down, Trump was like, ‘Is that the one that goes to the moon?’ And then they go, ‘No, that’s NASA.’”

“In even more outage news, Apple also went down today. And out of habit, they put the whole company in a bowl of rice,” he said.

Fallon went on to show fake statements from various global companies that experienced issues over the last several days, from the Federal Aviation Administration to Microsoft. The apologies drew laughs and applause from the audience.

Fallon displayed mock statements from tech companies responding to outages. YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

He finished with a facetious statement from Nvidia, which has been battling an explosive shake-up since its CEO, Jensen Huang, was forced over a series of affairs, including two with subordinates and one with an alleged Chinese spy.

“Nvidia said, ‘We could use an outage right about now,’” Fallon joked.

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