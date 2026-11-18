ON ANOTHER PLANET Trump’s Reaction to Outage Chaos Floors ‘Daily Show’ Host Michael Kosta couldn’t believe his ears as he heard the president’s casual response to the mayhem.

Get the Obsessed newsletter delivered straight to your inbox SIGN UP By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Show has torn into Donald Trump over his wild response to a spate of tech crises that have wreaked havoc across the country.

Host Michael Kosta on Tuesday night ripped into the 80-year-old’s casual dismissal of the technical issues that have grounded thousands of flights over the past week, left Microsoft 365 users without Outlook and Teams for 24 hours, and caused Monday’s banking outage that left customers unable to access their accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump met with Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. during a bilateral meeting at the Malacañang Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines. Rolex dela Pena/via REUTERS

The National Security Agency’s classified internal communications network was also hit by outages. It said its network experienced a “temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance” but that “mission-critical capabilities” remained unaffected.

The White House has scrambled to downplay the incidents, even as Trump allies have demanded answers and called for congressional briefings.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio answered questions about the string of tech outages. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Secretary of State Marco Rubio brushed off concerns of cyberattacks, telling reporters that “we are not under systemic attack”, while Trump shrugged off the matter completely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kosta reacted to a clip of Trump’s response to the disruption as he attended the ASEAN economic conference in Manila.

“You’re the president. Perhaps you could reassure us a little bit,” Kosta said.

“It’s life, it’s life,” Trump told reporters during his trip to the Philippines on Tuesday. “When you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine.”

The Comedy Central host said sarcastically: “It’s life? Wow. He’s been in Asia half a day, he’s talking like a fortune cookie. What do you mean it’s life?”

Kosta went on: “It’s fine. It’s fine? I mean, maybe for Trump, it’s fine. He doesn’t fly commercial. He doesn’t know how to use email. His bank is a guy from Qatar. For the rest of us, though, it’s not fine.”

Trump shrugged off concerns over the widespread tech outages. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

The host continued savaging the president’s response to the ordeal.

“So your message to the American people is that things like this happen? I mean, do they? Because I remember when airplanes took off, and my bank account was accessible. And that was actually, like, a really cool time, you know?”

“But maybe he’s right. That’s life. So parts of the internet go down for a day or two. This is still America,” Kosta added.

Rubio, who is traveling with the president, said there is “zero evidence” that the technical outages were caused by “nefarious actors, with cyber hackers, with criminals, with another nation-state, with a malign actor of any kind.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register