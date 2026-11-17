GET IT TOGETHER Karoline Leavitt Breaks From Trump Over Tech Outages The former White House spokeswoman offered blunt advice to her former boss.

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President Donald Trump’s ex-mouthpiece has sounded the alarm over the administration’s lack of transparency amid a series of major tech outages that have sparked nationwide panic.

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared on Fox News Tuesday morning to share her analysis of the White House’s response to the spree of tech outages, noting that she would do things differently.

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Asked how she would address Americans in the wake of the potential crisis, Leavitt said she is just as concerned as millions across the country.

Leavitt recommended the White House adopt a strategy of transparency amid Americans’ growing fears. Fox News Channel

“I am one of those Americans now, right? No longer serving in government, no longer getting those classified briefings about what’s really going on behind the scenes,” Leavitt, 28, told Fox & Friends anchor Ainsley Earhardt.

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She continued, “So as I’m here raising my family, I’m wondering the same thing: what’s happening? I’m checking my bank account with a little bit of worry. And what I would say to the White House is transparency is key.”

Leavitt resigned as Trump's press secretary over the summer. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Leavitt cited Vice President JD Vance’s Monday interview with Laura Ingraham, in which he said he doesn’t see an imminent crisis coming. She said the administration needs to “take that message wide and loud,” even while Trump is overseas for meetings with foreign leaders.

Trump, 80, is currently in the Philippines ahead of scheduled talks in China on Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump visited Asia this week ahead of a major summit with Putin and Xi. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“I think when he returns home, there should be a message directly to the American people—whether it’s from him or somebody else at the White House—saying what they know and what they believe to be true to really calm the temperature,” she explained.

Leavitt said she doesn’t know whether Americans need to prepare for a crisis with “doomsday kits,” but noted that “it’s always good to be prepared for any crisis.”

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“As the vice president said last night, he doesn’t see one coming. Again, if that’s truthful—which, if the vice president said it last night, I’m sure that it is—they should be very transparent and open about that,” she said.

She concluded, “Send whomever is the best spokesperson on whatever is happening to the podium to speak on it, to answer questions directly, and to provide that transparency to the public.”

The White House did not immediately return the Beast’s request for comment.

Leavitt wasn’t the only ex-administration spin doctor to raise an eyebrow at the suspicious outages. Former DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin shared her skepticism in an X post on Tuesday.

The former DHS spokesperson said Americans “deserve to know what's really going on.” Tricia McLaughlin

“Americans aren’t stupid. We want and deserve to know what’s really going on,” she wrote.

The nation has been hit by a series of major tech blackouts over the past few days, starting Thursday when Microsoft services shut down en masse.

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration instituted an unprecedented national ground stop due to a “technical problem,” and on Monday, thousands of customers reported issues accessing their online banking accounts.

The mayhem continued Tuesday as the National Security Agency’s internal communications network went dark and Apple experienced a widespread technical outage caused by an internal software update.

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