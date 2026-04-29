Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s Royal Family Boast

Jimmy Kimmel landed another blow on Donald Trump after the president boasted that he may be related to the royal family.

Trump, 79, excitedly shared a Daily Mail article suggesting he may be a distant cousin of King Charles III, after the newspaper traced the president’s lineage and claimed he and the monarch share a common ancestor in the 3rd Earl of Lennox, John Stuart, a grandson of King James II of Scotland.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Wow, that’s nice. I’ve always wanted to live in Buckingham Palace!!! I’ll talk to the King and Queen about this in a few minutes!!!”

Reacting to the post, Kimmel made an unfortunate comparison between Trump and the protagonist of a ‘90s comedy.

The royals visited the White House. Suzanne Plunkett/REUTERS

“You know, this idea that Trump might be the king’s distant cousin is exactly the plot of King Ralph‚” said the comedian in his monologue Tuesday night. “Look it up. It’s spot on.”

The 1991 film, starring John Goodman as Ralph, follows a down-on-his-luck American who is discovered to be the closest surviving heir after an accident wipes out the royal family. Goodman’s character, shown on the movie poster wearing a Las Vegas T-shirt and a crown as he sits on the throne, then flies to London to learn the ropes of the monarchy.

Kimmel compared Trump to 1991's "King Ralph." Universal Pictures

The late-night host also remarked on Trump’s plans to move into Buckingham Palace, laughing, “I’m sure they’ll be thrilled to have such a formidable roommate in their home.”

The king and Queen Camilla actually live in Clarence House, a short walk away from Buckingham Palace.

Kimmel continued to mock the royal visit, saying, “Yesterday, the Royals joined the Trumps for afternoon tea, and boy, would I love to be a fly on the cucumber sandwiches for that conversation.”

In Trump’s address during the king’s visit, he spoke of his mother, Mary MacLeod Trump, and her affinity for the royals.

“My wonderful mother, Mary MacLeod,” the president said during his speech. “She came to America at 19, met my incredible father. We loved him so much. We all loved him. We loved her. We loved him. They were married for 63 years.” He then turned to his wife, Melania. “And, excuse me if you don’t mind. That’s a record we won’t be able to match, darling. I’m sorry. Just not going to work out that way.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump and Britain’s King Charles during an arrival ceremony for the King and Queen Camilla at the White House. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Kimmel looked incredulous, with Trump’s comments coming just days after he and Melania called for the late-night host to be fired for making a joke about Melania looking like an “expectant widow.”

“Wait a minute. Did he just make a joke about his death?” said Kimmel. “My God. You should be fired for that.”