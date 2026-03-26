Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Roasts Iran’s Favorite Trump Official

Jimmy Kimmel is having trouble believing the news that Iran will only negotiate with Vice President JD Vance.

Amid the ongoing war in Iran, the country demanded that Vance be its main point of contact, taking over from Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, or Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

“Iran sees JD Vance as a more acceptable diplomatic figure than Witkoff and Kushner in the same way cankers is more acceptable than herpes,” Kimmel joked in his monologue.

Vice President JD Vance claimed on Friday that he could not share what he's told the president or his concerns about the Iran war publicly because he didn't want to "go to prison" for sharing what was said in a classified setting. Jonathan Drake/Reuters

Kushner and Witkoff were leading nuclear negotiations with Iran before the war started. Iran said it refuses to speak to either of the pair. Their eligibility to helm the negotiations was previously called into question, with nuclear experts deeming Witkoff’s assessments “riddled with basic errors,” according to The Guardian.

A source told the Guardian that Iran sees Vance as a more acceptable figure for the process. Vance, a former Marine, has been viewed as opposing U.S. intervention in the Middle East. The vice president has remained tight-lipped on the conflict, which began when the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were leading negotiations with Iranian officials. Ludovic Marin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kimmel, however, was not impressed with Vance being called in—and managed to roast Trump’s son-in-law in the process.

“Do you know how much you have to suck for someone to demand you be replaced by JD Vance?” the comedian jabbed.

“The Iranians don’t want to negotiate with Trump’s son-in-law, whose primary job experience before this was holding Ivanka’s purse,” he continued.

Vice President JD Vance may head to Pakistan to lead negotiations with Iran. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“They want JD Vance to be the point person on talks, which is funny,” the late-night host said. “I mean, this is the first time anyone’s ever wanted to talk to JD Vance. Even his wife, Usha, was like, “Are you sure they said JD?”

Vance will reportedly head to Pakistan to lead the peace talks with Iran, as the war continues to unfold.