Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Real Reason for Pam Bondi’s Temper Tantrum

Jimmy Kimmel lashed Attorney General Pam Bondi for insulting members of Congress during a fiery hearing, suggesting her bad behavior is part of a desperate plot to get back on Trump’s good side.

Bondi melted down as she was grilled by House Democrats over her botched response to the Epstein files during a House Judiciary Committee. In the explosive hearing, she was criticized for failing to redact survivors’ information and refused to apologize to victims.

The 60-year-old clashed with members of Congress, accusing them of “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” and regularly referring to prepared insults with lines including, “you’re a failed politician.”

US Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on February 11. ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Kimmel suggested there may be a sinister reason for Bondi’s behavior.

“This hearing has been on the books for weeks,“ Kimmel said in his Wednesday monologue. ”But the stakes were especially high for Pam because there are reports that Trump was complaining about her for not doing enough to punish his enemies or administer his enemas.“

Bondi has been criticized by Trump for her job performance, sparking rumors that she may not last much longer in his administration.

Kimmel continued, “So Pam Bondi, with the Trump-Epstein files front and center now, had to butter that biscuit as bigly as she could.”

Kimmel showed a montage of Bondi’s insults while praising Trump’s presidency at her hearing. “He is the most transparent president in the nation’s history,” she declares of Trump in the final clip.

“That’s right,” Kimmel replied. “He’s so transparent, you had to black out his name like 1,000 times.”

Kimmel joked about Bondi’s demeanor, “It’s like speaking to a teenage girl. She keeps talking like that, Epstein’s gonna come back from the dead and ask for a massage.”

“Seriously, there’s nothing to defend here,” Kimmel concluded. “This Department of Justice is hiding the names of people who are not victims. Why are they doing that? If they have nothing to hide, why are they hiding names?”

“That’s it,” Kimmel said. “That’s the only question anybody needs to ask. It’s maddening.”