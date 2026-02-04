Jimmy Kimmel thinks Trump gave the worst possible response to CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins when she asked him about the survivors of the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case.

Kimmel showed viewers a clip from Tuesday evening in which Trump insisted it was time for the country to move on from the Epstein scandal. Collins then asked Trump, “What would you say to the survivors who feel they haven’t gotten justice?”

Trump snapped at her, saying, “You are the worst reporter. CNN has no ratings because of people like you.“

Trump continued, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for ten years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face... You know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth. And you’re a very dishonest organization, and they should be ashamed of you.”

Kimmel said in response to the clip, “We are now at the ‘women should smile more’ stage of his presidency.”

The late-night host then called out the president, explaining why Trump’s arguments did not sit well.

“I’m trying to think of a worse time to tell a woman to smile more than when that person is a reporter asking about the Epstein victims. I can’t,” Kimmel said.

Trump’s insults against Collins were nothing new for the president. In December 2025, he called Collins “stupid and nasty” on Truth Social for asking him about the costs of his controversial White House ballroom project.

Trump has been widely criticized for his repeated insults towards female reporters. His most famous outburst was when he told Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey, “Quiet, piggy,” a line Kimmel has repeatedly thrown back at the president in the months since.

Kimmel also showed a clip of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche downplaying the evidence found in the new release of the Epstein files, saying, “It is not a crime to party with Mr. Epstein.”

“That’s right,” Kimmel jokingly replied. It’s also not a crime to borrow a bottle of baby oil from Diddy. They’re not crimes."