Celebrity

Jimmy Kimmel Expertly Turns Tables on Relentless Trump Insults

FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION

Trump’s constant criticisms of the late-night host have found their rightful place.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Being Donald Trump’s punching bag has finally paid off for Jimmy Kimmel.

The ABC late-night host posted a compilation of the president’s frequent name drops as an Emmy campaign ad on Tuesday. The video features Trump’s constant references to the late-night host’s ratings and, according to him, lack of talent.

The montage, which spans his social media posts, press conferences, campaign rallies, TV appearances and more, urges Emmy voters to support the host before next Wednesday’s deadline.

US President Donald Trump gestures as he steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on August 16, 2026. President Trump is returning to Washington, DC, after spending the weekend at his golf club in New Jersey. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)
Trump’s habit of comparing himself to Kimmel made for a compelling Emmys ad. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is nominated this year in the categories of Outstanding Variety Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Series, Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series, and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series.

The host was also nominated for Outstanding Host for a Game Show for his role on the celebrity version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Guillermo Rodriguez
Kimmel returns from his annual hiatus in September. Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images

This year’s race will be different, as some of Trump’s TV nemeses will compete against one another for the first time. The Television Academy announced it will merge its talk and scripted variety categories in January, resulting in competing Outstanding Variety Series nods for Jon Stewart’s The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Saturday Night Live, and the now-canceled Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

SNL, Trump talking to the audience.
SNL had never faced off with "Last Week Tonight" or "The Daily Show" before this year's newly combined Variety category. NBC

The Talk Series and Scripted Variety Series are no longer limited to one winner in their new combined form, as the Academy said the newly combined category may be awarded to however many shows receive 90 percent “Yes” votes.

Though the categories are stacked, Kimmel’s ad emphasizes that no other show is as much a thorn in Trump’s side as his own, based on his constant callouts. Kimmel captioned the video, “Thank you, Mr. President, for your consideration.”

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Entertainment Reporter

EB_hyphenate

eboni.boykin-patterson@thedailybeast.com

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