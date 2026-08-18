Jimmy Kimmel Expertly Turns Tables on Relentless Trump Insults

Being Donald Trump’s punching bag has finally paid off for Jimmy Kimmel.

The ABC late-night host posted a compilation of the president’s frequent name drops as an Emmy campaign ad on Tuesday. The video features Trump’s constant references to the late-night host’s ratings and, according to him, lack of talent.

The montage, which spans his social media posts, press conferences, campaign rallies, TV appearances and more, urges Emmy voters to support the host before next Wednesday’s deadline.

Trump’s habit of comparing himself to Kimmel made for a compelling Emmys ad. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is nominated this year in the categories of Outstanding Variety Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Series, Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series, and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series.

The host was also nominated for Outstanding Host for a Game Show for his role on the celebrity version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Kimmel returns from his annual hiatus in September. Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images

This year’s race will be different, as some of Trump’s TV nemeses will compete against one another for the first time. The Television Academy announced it will merge its talk and scripted variety categories in January, resulting in competing Outstanding Variety Series nods for Jon Stewart’s The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Saturday Night Live, and the now-canceled Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

SNL had never faced off with "Last Week Tonight" or "The Daily Show" before this year's newly combined Variety category. NBC

The Talk Series and Scripted Variety Series are no longer limited to one winner in their new combined form, as the Academy said the newly combined category may be awarded to however many shows receive 90 percent “Yes” votes.

Though the categories are stacked, Kimmel’s ad emphasizes that no other show is as much a thorn in Trump’s side as his own, based on his constant callouts. Kimmel captioned the video, “Thank you, Mr. President, for your consideration.”