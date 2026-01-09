Kimmel Humiliates ‘Virgin’ Stephen Miller With Yearbook Pics

Jimmy Kimmel attacked White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller for falsely describing the Minnesota mom who was shot to death by an ICE agent on Wednesday as a “domestic terrorist.”

Renee Nicole Good, 37, had just dropped her 6-year-old son off at school in Minneapolis on Wednesday when she encountered a group of ICE agents, one of whom later shot her point-blank, according to Good’s ex-husband.

A screen grab of ICE agent Jonathan Ross, circled in red, fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Daily Beast/Youtube

Kimmel was infuriated by Miller’s mischaracterization of the 37-year-old poet, so he dug up some humiliating photos of Miller, whom he described as “Trump’s other little penis,” due to his hairless head.

“Miller, by the way, grew up here,” Kimmel said, referring to Los Angeles. “He went to Santa Monica High. We actually got a copy of the high school yearbook, the year Stephen Miller went. It’s very interesting. We have some photos.”

Kimmel first showed Miller’s yearbook photo, taken in 2002. “He was voted Most Outspoken,” Kimmel said of the then-teen’s class superlative. “Which is, I think, a nice way of saying ‘Most Punchable.’”

Jimmy Kimmel shares Stephen Miller's high school yearbook photo. ABC

“That’s a high school student, by the way,” Kimmel said. “Look at that hair.”

“This might be a Lex Luthor-type situation,” Kimmel joked of the now-bald Trump aide. “Like, he went into a Taco Bell, he got splashed by a scalding hot Gordita Supreme and burned off his hair, and he declared war on Latinos for the rest of his life.”

Kimmel showed some more photos, including one he described as, “Stephen traveling alone to the prom.”

Jimmy Kimmel shares high school photos of Stephen Miller. ABC

While sharing a picture of Miller in a Star Trek uniform, Kimmel joked: “Here he is, boldly going where no virgin has gone before.”

The late-night host joked further, “You’d think a guy who dressed up in a Star Trek costume would have more tolerance for aliens, but I guess not.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Highschool yearbook photo of Stephen Miller dressed in Star Trek costume with younger brother. ABC

“We even found some video from his high school days,” Kimmel said. “Stephen Miller ran for class president in his high school, and this is a speech a child from a wealthy family actually gave his fellow students...”

Kimmel showed a clip of young Miller saying that he was “sick and tired” of cleaning up his trash when the school had “plenty of janitors” to pick it up for him.

“What a lovely young man, huh?“ Kimmel said. “Even for 2002, that was apparently too much, and so then when they tried to bring up the next speaker, all of a sudden, it was OK to resist the authorities.”

Kimmel showed a clip of young Miller being forced off stage. Kimmel joked afterward, “They marched him straight to the White House.”