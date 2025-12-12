Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Most Embarrassing Part of Kristi Noem Hearing

Jimmy Kimmel tore into Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem for apparently fleeing a congressional hearing.

Kimmel showed a clip of Noem telling the House Homeland Security Committee that she had to leave early to attend a FEMA Review Council meeting.

Committee member Bennie Thompson soon pointed out that the FEMA meeting had already been canceled.

“Now, hold on,” Kimmel jokingly replied. “To be fair, she was late for her blowout. She went right to Drybar.”

Kimmel added, “And she and Corey Lewandowski had a couples massage he had to get to.”

The joke referred to the alleged romance between Lewandowski and Noem, which some Washington insiders describe as the town’s “worst-kept secret.”

Trump Special Government Employee Corey Lewandowski at a 2025 9/11 observance event. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Kimmel speculated that Noem fled the hearing because the questions from committee members were too tough for her.

Kimmel showed the heated moment where Democratic Rep. Seth Magaziner confronted Noem with a Purple Heart-awarded veteran who self-deported to South Korea after ICE told him that he essentially had no other choice.

“I mean, is anyone OK with this?” Kimmel said. “Seriously, all kidding aside: we deported a veteran with a Purple Heart?”

“What kind of a person does this? What kind of a guy?” Kimmel asked.

“I’ll tell you what kind of person: the kind who shoots a puppy and brags about it in her biography,” Kimmel said. He was referring to Noem’s infamous 2024 admission that she’d willingly shot her pet dog.

Alejandro Barranco, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and the son of Narciso Barranco, whose detainment by ICE agents was filmed and shared widely in June, standing behind Kristi Noem. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“She didn’t have any good answers for any of the tough questions she was asked this morning,” Kimmel said about Noem.

“She also arrested the father of three U.S. Marines,” Kimmel said, referring to ICE’s violent arrest and deportation of landscaper Narciso Barranco in June.