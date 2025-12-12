What Trump Really Thinks of the Women on His Team: Wolff

Donald Trump feels more comfortable with women in his administration as he believes they will be more compliant, his biographer says.

Speaking on the Daily Beast podcast Inside Trump’s Head, author Michael Wolff offered his view on one reason why several top administration officials like Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, 54, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, 60, were chosen for their roles.

Trump putting women in top positions is an “interesting subject,” Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles, “because they have been the people kind of most willing to be abject, most willing to kind of sign up to: ‘We are the women of Donald Trump, and we have no pretense otherwise. We are here, not because we see an independent life for ourselves. We are here, and we understand that we are here to exist only in the shadow of Donald Trump and...to try to please him as we can.’”

“The women who are in the administration remain quiescent,” Wolff said. “Pam Bondi has not shown any interest in an independent life. The idea of independence, I’m not sure she would even understand it or know what to do with it.”

Wolff says Trump feels "more comfortable that women will be compliant." Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

While Trump, 79, has also “put men of no caliber whatsoever in these jobs,” Wolff continued, “I think that he feels more comfortable with women than men.”

“I think he feels more comfortable that women will be compliant, that women will have no interest other than in doing what he wants to do,” he explained. “And I think that’s what happened.”

Wolff cited Alina Habba, the 41-year-old former Trump personal attorney whom he installed as acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, as “certainly” fitting that mold. Habba, who resigned on Monday after a court determined that she had been illegally appointed, was promptly named a senior adviser to Bondi.

But when it comes to some Republican women who aren’t in his administration, like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Nancy Mace, Trump has “overestimated their willingness to be doormats,” Wolff said.

Greene spoke during a news conference outside the Capitol last month with survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Greene was among a handful of Republicans who bucked Trump on the issue. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

All three of them, for instance, were early supporters of the House taking action to force a vote to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, which Trump had long tried to avoid. Greene has since announced her resignation—effective early next month—after also splitting with the president on foreign aid and health insurance, among other topics.

When reached for comment, the White House disputed Wolff’s credibility.

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud,” Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”