MTG Makes Shock Announcement

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made a shock announcement on Friday evening, revealing in a video posted to social media that she will be resigning from office.

In her video statement, Greene said, “I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms.”

“When the common American people finally realize and understand that the Political Industrial Complex of both parties is ripping this country apart... then I’ll be here by their side to rebuild it.”

“Until then,” she continued, ”I’m going back to the people I love, to live life to the fullest as I always have and look forward to a new path ahead.”

”I will be resigning from office with my last day being January 5, 2026.”

My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

The announcement comes just days after President Donald Trump reportedly issued a directive ordering his supporters to destroy Greene, who has repeatedly broken ranks with the GOP in recent months on issues like the release of the Epstein files and the government shutdown.

The president also publicly denounced the congresswoman, dubbing her Marjorie ‘Traitor‘ Brown and explaining to his followers, that “green turns to brown where there is ROT involved” in a series of Truth Social posts.

Donald Trump posts about Marjorie Taylor Greene again. Truth Social

Greene condemned the president’s rhetoric in a social media post of her own, writing, “I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hotbed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world. The man I supported and helped get elected.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Prior to their falling out, Greene was a MAGA loyalist, something she noted in her statement on Friday.

Marjorie Taylor Greene had gone from a staunch MAGA loyalist to being cast out prior to her shocking resignation announcement. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

“I have fought harder than almost any other elected Republican to elect Donald Trump and Republicans to power,“ she said.

”Meanwhile most of the Establishment Republicans, who secretly hate him and who stabbed him in the back and never defended him against anything, have all been welcomed in after the election.”