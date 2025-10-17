Marjorie Taylor Greene Rips Trump’s ‘America Last’ Moves

MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone scorched-earth on her own party again, lambasting the GOP for falling short of its “America First” motto.

The Georgia Republican is known as one of President Donald Trump’s most visible MAGA allies, but she has been left suddenly questioning whether the movement is faltering.

In an interview with Axios published Friday, Greene went as far as calling the party’s concerns “America Last.”

“It’s a revolving door at the White House of foreign leaders when Americans are, you know, screaming from their lungs,” Greene said. “If me saying those things are considered breaking with my party, then what is the Republican Party? I thought we were America First?”

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has been a frequent target of MTG. Tom Williams/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Greene insisted she still supports Trump—saying he’s done “a great job in a lot of places”—but said his administration’s renewed focus on global conflicts has irked her.

Inflation and rising health-care costs, she warned, are hammering voters while Republicans ignore domestic priorities.

“Inflation skyrocketed under the Biden administration. But it’s like, okay, well, now we’re in charge, and when are we working on this?” she said.

Greene has also clashed with GOP leadership on health care, siding with Democrats in calling for action on expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies.

“Republicans have no plan,” she said. “[House Speaker] Mike Johnson has not had a single conference meeting about any sort of plan to deal with the ACA tax credits expiring.”

That comment comes after she lashed out at the House speaker for dodging questions about a Republican lawmaker accused of harassing his former girlfriend, in an Axios article published Thursday. Earlier this week, in an interview with The Washington Post, Greene raged against “weak Republican men” in Congress.

The congresswoman also slammed the administration’s $40 billion bailout of Argentina as “America Last,” arguing it puts U.S. farmers “on the verge of bankruptcy.” She also criticized erratic tariff policies, saying producers “don’t know if the tariff policy is going to change with a Truth Social post.”

Greene is yet to specifically attack Trump. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

While Greene says she still supports Trump’s broad trade agenda—“made in America” and “reciprocity in trade”—she warned that instability is killing confidence among farmers and manufacturers.

Despite her growing frustration with both parties, Greene said she’s not planning to go independent.

“The extreme division in our country is extraordinarily alarming and sad,” she told Axios. “It’s embedded in the two-party system. Democrats have to hate Republicans to gin up fundraising—and the same thing happens on our side. Everyday Americans are so sick of it.”

As for backlash from her own party, Greene shrugged it off. “It doesn’t faze me at all,” she said, reminding Axios that 11 of her GOP colleagues voted to kick her off committees in 2021.