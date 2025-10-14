Marjorie Taylor Greene Tears Into ‘Weak’ Republican Men in Congress

MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone scorched-earth on her own party, publicly lambasting what she called “weak Republican men” in Congress.

The Georgia Republican suggested that men don’t have the guts to truly fight for the conservative agenda, while strong Republican women like herself and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik are sidelined.

While Trump’s cabinet is stocked with firebrand women, just one woman chairs a committee in the House, despite it being controlled by the Republicans. Only three serve in leadership positions, Greene said, in a wide-ranging interview with The Washington Post.

MTG was especially critical of House Speaker Mike Johnson. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Whereas President Trump has a very strong, dominant style—he’s not weak at all—a lot of the men here in the House are weak,” she said. “There’s a lot of weak Republican men, and they’re more afraid of strong Republican women. So they always try to marginalize the strong Republican women that actually want to do something and actually want to achieve.”

Greene said some of these so-called feeble GOP men are afraid of their female counterparts. “They’re always intimidated by stronger Republican women because we mean it and we will do it and we will make them look bad,” she said.

Greene has accused House Speaker Mike Johnson, whom she made an unsuccessful bid to oust in 2024, of sidelining women in the House. She said there is a “night and day” difference between his regime and that of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who championed women.

Greene said Rep. Elise Stefanik has been "shafted." Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Greene said Johnson gave Stefanik “some honorary bulls--t role” after she was abruptly yanked from her U.N. ambassadorship in March when Trump declared she was needed back in the House.

Her replacement, national security adviser Mike Waltz, slid into the post following the chaos of Signalgate, when he invited a reporter into a private group chat of Cabinet officials discussing a planned military strike. In April, Stefanik was appointed by Johnson as Chairwoman of House Republican Leadership for the 119th Congress. “She’s a woman, so it was okay to do that to her somehow,” Greene said, after noting that her colleague was “shafted.”

Representatives for both Johnson and Stefanik have been contacted for comment.

Her critique is part of a growing streak of intra-party sharpshooting. On The Tim Dillon Podcast last weekend, she ripped the Trump administration’s approach to immigration and trade. She criticized Trump’s tariff policy as blunt and simplistic and called for “a smarter plan” than mass deportations of undocumented workers.

In August, Greene told The Daily Mail, “I don’t know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I’m kind of not relating to the Republican Party as much anymore.”

Greene, however, maintains her loyalty to Trump, calling him her “favorite president.”