MAGA’s ‘Trump Whisperer’ Predicts MTG Will Run as a Democrat in 2028

Informal Trump adviser Laura Loomer says renegade GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene may be gearing up to run for president as a Democrat in 2028.

The “Trump whisperer” made her prediction as Greene wages a one-woman civil war on her party. The Georgia congresswoman broke ranks on the government shutdown last week, ripping GOP leaders for having no plan on expiring health care subsidies.

Speaking on The Tim Dillon Podcast Saturday, she tore into President Donald Trump’s tariff strategy and said the administration needs a “smarter plan” than rounding up and deporting undocumented workers en masse.

That prompted Loomer, a foe of Greene, to unleash a series of tirades against the 51-year-old Georgia congresswoman on Sunday.

“How much do you want to bet @mtgreenee is going to try to run for President in 2028 as a Democrat?” the 32-year-old far-right influencer wrote on X.

“She wants to undermine MAGA because Trump refused to endorse her Senate and Gubernatorial runs in Georgia,” she continued, referencing reports that the president warned Greene not to launch a 2026 Senate bid.

“That’s why all of a sudden she’s shilling for Islamists, calling for less deportations and attacking Trump. I really think she will try to rebrand as a Democrat,” Loomer added.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Greene’s office for comment.

During her podcast appearance, host Tim Dillon called Greene “our next president,” adding, “sorry JD Vance.” Greene responded by flashing a smile and appeared to mouth “Oh my gosh,” while making no direct comment on the suggestion.

Greene hinted that she was growing disillusioned with her party in August, telling the Daily Mail, “I don’t know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I’m kind of not relating to the Republican Party as much anymore.”

Although she still calls Trump, 79, her “favorite president,” Greene has taken aim at his administration on matters from foreign policy to its cozy relationships with tech donors.

She has even gone against Trump on one of the administration’s most delicate issues: the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Greene is one of only four House Republicans who have joined all House Democrats in signing a “discharge petition” to force a vote on releasing all documents related to the late sex offender, a one-time pal of Trump.

The president has reportedly bristled at his once-devoted loyalist going rogue on him.

He called at least two senior Republicans in recent months to ask, “What’s going on with Marjorie?,” NBC News reported last week.

Even as Loomer questioned Greene’s dedication to Trump and the Republican party, she herself broke with the president last week.

Pictured together in 2020, the relationship between Laura Loomer and Marjorie Taylor Greene has significantly soured in recent years. Twitter/Marjorie Taylor Greene

The Islamaphobic conspiracy theorist blasted the administration’s plans to build a Qatari air force facility in Idaho in an X post on Friday.

“If the GOP continues to Islamify our country and continues to allow funders of Islamic terrorism from Qatar to come into our country when they have a documented history of funding Islamic terror, I am not voting in 2026 and won’t be able to encourage others to vote either,” she wrote.

Earlier in the week, she fired a warning shot after Trump left the door open to pardoning Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.