Trump Showed MTG a Damning Poll to Kill Her Senate Run Plans

President Donald Trump warned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene against a run for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, showing her a poll that revealed she would be destroyed in an election against Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Trump commissioned a survey from his favored pollster, Tony Fabrizio, which showed Greene would lose to Ossoff by a crushing 18 points in a hypothetical election. He then shared the results with the MAGA congresswoman, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The president’s team initiated the poll over concerns that the divisive Greene, one of the most staunch MAGA loyalists in Congress, would not be the strongest candidate to unseat Ossoff in the crucial November 2026 midterm race.

Fabrizio’s poll suggested that either Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp or Kelly Loeffler, the current administrator of the Small Business Administration, would have a better chance of flipping the seat and helping the GOP retain control of the Senate.

In an apparent conflict with her hat, Marjorie Taylor Greene dismissed the findings of the poll that Donald Trump’s team had commissioned. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Greene has already ruled out a run for Ossoff’s Senate seat. In a lengthy May 9 statement, she expressed confidence that she could defeat Ossoff, but said she was opting out of the race because the upper chamber “doesn’t work” and only exists to “protect the Uniparty’s grip on power.”

Kemp, who was considered the strongest Republican contender according to Fabrizio’s poll, has also announced he will not run for the Georgia Senate seat.

Greene dismissed the poll results in a statement to The Wall Street Journal: “To my knowledge, a lot of this was private conversation, and apparently it’s being leaked,” she said.

Greene has been one of Trump’s most vocal supporters in Congress. ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images

“The poll was done by Tony Fabrizio, who has refused to work for me because he says he has a conflict, which means he’s working for someone against me. That should tell you everything you need to know about a poll of 800 people in Georgia,” Greene added.

“Pick any 800 people in Georgia, and you can make a poll say anything you want.”

In a follow-up post on X, she continued: “I have never spoken with President Trump about running for Senate or any other race. But for some reason, some consultants and aides are leaking to the usual tools in the media in order to promote the narrative they want to tell about me.”

Sen. Jon Ossoff has confirmed he will be seeking re-election next year. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

The GOP sees the Georgia Senate race as a potential pickup opportunity, especially after Trump’s victory in the swing state during the 2024 presidential election.

However, Trump-endorsed candidates have historically struggled in Georgia. In 2022, Trump-backed Senate hopeful Herschel Walker—whose campaign was marred by controversies, including claims he paid for ex-girlfriends’ abortions despite calling for a national ban on the procedure—was defeated by Sen. Raphael Warnock.

That same year, Trump endorsed David Perdue in the GOP gubernatorial primary in an attempt to oust Kemp. The governor ended up crushing Perdue in the primary by more than 50 points.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis suggested the GOP would need someone more “appealing” than Greene to win the Georgia Senate seat.

“I think she’d be a solid primary contender, but the state’s a lot like North Carolina—it could be a challenge at the statewide level,” Tillis told the WSJ.

Greene fired back at Tillis in her statement, claiming, “Nobody cares about Tillis because he represents everything wrong in the Senate, and he has his own problems in North Carolina.”