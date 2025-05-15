MAGA Lawmaker Goes Public to Mock Marjorie Taylor Greene as the ‘Jewish Space Laser Lady’

Rep. Mike Lawler attacked fellow Donald Trump loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene by referencing the unhinged “Jewish space laser” conspiracy she shared online before entering office.

The two MAGA Republicans got into a war of words on social media over a disagreement regarding changes to the state and local tax (SALT) deductions proposed under Trump’s “big, beautiful” spending bill.

Greene landed the first blow by lashing out at Lawler for threatening not to vote on the GOP’s mega spending bill unless the SALT deduction cap increases from the proposed $30,000 limit. Greene suggested that Lawler should fall in line, as his New York seat is a “toss-up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

Lawler hit back with his own post on X, mocking the former QAnon advocate for her past antisemitic social media posts alleging that Jewish people were responsible for the 2018 California wildfires.

“Shockingly, the ‘Jewish Space Laser’ lady once again doesn’t have a clue what she is talking about,” Lawler wrote. “By the way, the reason you enjoy a gavel is because Republicans like me have won our seats. Good luck being in the majority if we don’t.”

Shockingly the “Jewish Space Laser” lady once again doesn’t have a clue what she is talking about.



By the way, the reason you enjoy a gavel is because Republicans like me have won our seats. Good luck being in the Majority if we don’t. https://t.co/3Nrkvlic2J — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) May 14, 2025

Lawler is one of five House Republicans who are unhappy with the SALT proposals laid out in the GOP’s spending package. A House Ways and Means Committee bill, which passed Wednesday following a mammoth markup session, increases the $10,000 state and local tax deduction to $30,000 for those making $400,000 or less.

Lawler has warned he will not vote for the overall spending bill unless a higher SALT cap can be negotiated.

“With the median income of $118,882 in Lawler’s district, the SALT cap of $30,000 should be an easy YES for Mike Lawler,” Greene wrote on X on Wednesday. “The rest of America doesn’t want to and shouldn’t have to make up the difference!!!!! And Mike Lawler has a toss-up seat.

“What’s the point in Republicans fighting to protect and keep re-electing ‘Republicans’ if they constantly undermine the agenda America voted for???” she added.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Greene further attacked Lawler on Wednesday while replying to his post mentioning the GOP’s slim House majority.

“Here is Mike Lawler claiming HE gave us the majority, NOT President Donald Trump!!! Did you all vote for Mike Lawler and his agenda??? Or did America vote for President Trump and his MAGA America First agenda?” Greene asked.

While referencing their respective 2024 election results, Lawler shot back on X: “MTG ran almost 10 points behind President Trump in one of the most Republican districts. I ran 6.5 points ahead of President Trump in a district won by Kamala Harris. I’m one of only three Republicans in a district won by Harris.

“I know math is difficult, but: 220 - 3 = 217.”

This is not the first time Greene and Lawler have engaged in a public spat.

In May 2024, Lawler attacked Greene over her attempts to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson via a motion to vacate.

“Moscow Marjorie has lost her mind—clearly the result of a space laser,” Lawler said in a statement. “I will continue to push back against the lunacy and be a voice of sanity in a sea of chaos.”