Trump Starts to Panic as His MAGA Queen Slips Away

Once the MAGA queen, Marjorie Taylor Greene is slowly breaking away from her party—and President Donald Trump isn’t happy.

“What’s going on with Marjorie?” Trump asked two senior Republicans on a call, according to NBC sources.

The Georgia congresswoman adamantly says that Trump is her “favorite president,” but her recent stance on key issues has strayed from the president’s path.

“They’re literally the reason why the government is shut down right now,” Greene told NBC about the Republican-led Senate.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has recently disagreed with some of President Donald Trump's decisions. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump and Republicans have blamed the government shutdown on Democrats, even changing the official White House website to include a countdown stating, “Democrats Have Shut Down the Government.”

But Greene hasn’t fallen in line with her party over the shutdown.

“No I’m not towing the party line on this, or playing loyalty games,” Greene posted on X on Monday. She added: “I’m going to go against everyone on this issue because when the tax credits expire this year, my own adult children’s insurance premiums for 2026 are going to DOUBLE, along with all the wonderful families and hard-working people in my district.”

The shutdown, which began on October 1, occurred because Democrats wanted the budget bill to include an extension of Obamacare’s healthcare subsidies. After a week of shutdown, the bill still fell short of the 60 votes needed to pass through the Senate.

A CBS News/YouGov poll found that more Americans blame Trump and Republicans in Congress for the shutdown than blame Democrats.

“I’m not some sort of blind slave to the president, and I don’t think anyone should be,” Greene said to NBC, adding, “I’m elected by my district. That’s who I work for, and I got elected without the president’s endorsement, and, you know, I think that has served me really well.”

Greene won her Georgia congressional primary in 2020 without Trump’s endorsement but went on to receive his support in the general election. “Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up — a real WINNER!" Trump wrote on Twitter following her primary win.

Trump called Greene "a real WINNER!" following her 2020 primary win. The Washington Post/Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images

In 2021, the congresswoman sent a text message to the then–chief of staff of President Donald Trump calling for martial law to keep the president in power following the Jan. 6. riot at Capitol Hill, CNN reported.

Four sources claim that Greene’s relationship with her party began to break down after the White House talked her out of running for Senate, and one source said she felt disappointed when she did not receive the Homeland Security job she was seeking in the new Trump administration.

In September 2025, according to sources, Greene turned down an invitation to the grand opening of Trump’s lavish “Rose Garden Club,” with her office claiming she was under the weather.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has clashed with some in the Republican Party over the release of the Epstein files. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“I think what helps [Trump] the most is when he has people that are willing to be honest with him and not just tell him what they think he wants to hear,” Greene told NBC.

The White House did not respond to a request for immediate comment on Trump’s relationship with Greene.

One of the most significant points of contention has been Greene’s push to release the Epstein files, which the Department of Justice had previously said would be made public. She is one of four Republicans who have signed a “discharge petition” to release the documents.