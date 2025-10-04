Epstein Survivors Will Flood Capitol to Force Files Release

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes will return to the Capitol to hold another press conference demanding Congress force a vote to release the Epstein files.

On Wednesday, Oct. 8, survivors will stand alongside Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna to support the pair’s bipartisan bill, the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of the few Republican supporters of the bill, will be in attendance as well.

Epstein survivors last held a press conference with the congresspeople on Sept. 3—during which time Trump had a fighter jet fly over their words and drown them out.

Epstein survivors last held a press conference on Sept. 3. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

During that press conference, survivor Chauntae Davies alleged that Donald Trump, 79, was very close with Epstein, to the point that the late sex offender kept a portrait of Trump on his desk.

“Jeffrey and Ghislaine were always very boastful about their friends, their famous and powerful friends, and his biggest brag, forever, was that he was very good friends with Donald Trump,” she said.

Days after that first press conference, The Wall Street Journal published Trump’s infamous birthday card to Epstein, which featured a drawing of a naked female figure.

Trump has declared that the Epstein story is a “hoax” as pressure has ramped up on the files release, though he signaled during his 2024 election campaign he would be open to releasing the files. One Epstein survivor, Jena-Lisa Jones, said she voted for Trump because she thought he would seek justice for Epstein’s victims.

A petition to force a vote on the bill is currently deadlocked in Congress. Speaker Mike Johnson has delayed the swearing in of newly-elected Arizona Democrat Adelita Grijalva, who would be the final signature needed to bring the Act to the floor.

On Thursday, Johnson said he would swear in Grijalva “next week.” On Friday, he announced he was sending Congress home that week for a “district work period.” It is currently unknown if Johnson plans to uphold his promise to swear in Grivalja next week, and his office has not responded to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Evidently, Reps. Khanna, Massie and Greene will not be going home during this “district work period.”