Epstein Survivor Blasts ‘Shocking and Upsetting’ Trump Comment

Jeffrey Epstein survivor Lisa Phillips told CNN she found President Donald Trump’s description of the Epstein files saga as a “Democrat hoax that never ends” to be “shocking and upsetting.” Appearing on Anderson Cooper 360 on Wednesday night, Phillips said, “For me personally, it was shocking and upsetting. I couldn’t believe that he said that. For so many years he acknowledged there were thousands of files and he was going to release them, and so hearing that today I was just confused by it.” She added that the president may have thought Epstein’s survivors were targeting him but insisted they weren’t, describing their campaign this week calling on the DOJ to release the files as a “cry for us, being fed up and wanting answers.” Phillips, who revealed in an interview with NBC on Tuesday that several survivors had begun compiling their own client lists in response to the DOJ’s failure to produce any, told Cooper, “We want some accountability and we haven’t received any.”

“We just want some accountability and we haven't received any”: Epstein abuse survivor Lisa Phillips, who spoke out on Capitol Hill today, is calling on lawmakers to release the files. pic.twitter.com/Kfkmu1XmaQ — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 4, 2025

X