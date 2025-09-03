A victim of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has revealed how a group of survivors is compiling a client list of their own.

Six Epstein’s victims spoke to NBC News on Tuesday about their quest for justice amid growing concerns about the failure of the Justice Department to publicly release the infamous “Epstein files.” Among the topics discussed was Epstein’s infamous client list, which the Justice Department claimed did not exist in the files in July, much to MAGA’s ire.

The women were joined by three relatives of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who died by suicide in April. Giuffre had accused Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Prince Andrew, of sex trafficking and sexual abuse.

The women expressed a desire to see the Epstein files released, with Jess Michaels telling NBC’s Hallie Jackson, “I’m coming here because there’s been a severe miscarriage of justice, a delay in accountability.”

In the absence of transparency from Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Justice Department, survivor Lisa Phillips told NBC that several of Epstein’s victims had begun compiling client lists of their own.

“They have emails, they have flight logs, they have a list they’ve compiled, and I feel like if they’re not going to release this list to the public that everybody wants to see, a lot of us survivors know, we’ve been compiling lists of our own,“ she said.

Phillips also implored other survivors to come forward, telling them, “we’ll compile our own list and seek justice on our own. I mean, I think that’s what’s going to happen next.”

President Donald Trump was a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Bondi raised eyebrows after claiming on Fox News in February that the client list was sitting on her desk, only to rebuff the claim months laters when a two-page DOJ memo claimed there was no such thing and ruled out theories Epstein was murdered while incarcerated.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was then forced to speak on the existence of a client list, stating that Bondi meant “the entirety of all of the paperwork, all of the paper in relation to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes” was on her desk. “That’s what the attorney general was referring to, and I’ll let her speak for that,” Leavitt said.

Several of Epstein’s victims met with lawmakers in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, with Congresswoman Nancy Mace leaving in tears, later explaining that as a survivor, she had a difficult time listening to their stories.

The president previously said on the campaign trail that he had “no problem” releasing the Epstein files, however the Trump administration has been slow to act, and has consistently slapped down questions around the sex trafficker.

On Tuesday, the House Oversight Committee released some 30,000 documents relating to Epstein’s extensive crimes, many of which were already public. This move drew criticism from several Democrats, who accused Republicans of engaging in a cover-up.

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia pointed out that over 97% of the documents released were already in the public record. “What we need right now is full compliance with the subpoena, and the Attorney General who once said the files are on her desk should release all the files immediately.”

FYI:



97% of the "Epstein Files" documents released by the House Oversight Committee were already public, according to Rep. Robert Garcia.



Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/k9c42DSDcM — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) September 2, 2025

Some Republicans have broken ranks to join Democrats in criticizing the administration’s handling of the files, with Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie appearing on MSNBC alongside Democrat Ro Khanna on Tuesday to discuss their joint resolution calling on the DOJ to release the files.

“I think the best way to clear President Trump’s name is to release all the files. I actually don’t think he’s done anything criminal. I think he may be covering for some rich and powerful people that are friends of his,” Massie said.