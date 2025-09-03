Trump Drowns Out Emotional Epstein Victims Rally With Noisy Flyover

An emotional press conference involving the victims of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was drowned out briefly due to a noisy flyover Donald Trump had organized that coincided with the event.

As Epstein’s victims outlined their harrowing stories on Capitol Hill, the President was in the White House greeting Poland’s new head of state, Karol Nowrocki, who Trump had backed during the country’s elections earlier this year.

Military aircraft conduct a flyover as U.S. President Donald Trump (L) welcomes Polish President Karol Nawrocki to the White House . Alex Wong/Getty Images

But in a rarity for a bilateral meeting, the White House had also organized a “spectacular flyover,” which boomed through the skies just as Epstein survivor Chauntae Davies was being asked about Epstein’s “biggest brag”: his friendship with Trump.

The flyover was designed to honor a Polish air force F-16 pilot who died in an August crash during a rehearsal for an airshow in Radom, Poland.

However, Davies and her fellow survivors were forced to pause briefly, looking up at the skies where noisy USAF F-35 fighters performed a missing man formation and other ceremonial moves.

Survivor Chauntae Davies (R) embraces survivor Anouska De Georgiou during a news conference with alleged victims of disgraced financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein outside the U.S. Capitol Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Once the planes were out of earshot, she was able to continue, telling reporters how Epstein had an “eight by 10″ picture frame of Trump on his desk, and that “they were very close.”

“Jeffrey and Ghislaine were always very boastful about their friends, their famous and powerful friends, and his biggest brag, forever, was that he was very good friends with Donald Trump,” Davies said.

Trump, meanwhile, lashed out at the attention the Epstein files were getting, declaring during his meeting with Nowrocki that the issue was a “Democratic hoax that never ends.”

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts while sitting next to the President of Poland Karol Nawrocki during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Asked about the push to release all the documents relating to Epstein’s sex trafficking operations and networks, Trump told reporters: “Nobody’s ever satisfied.”

“I could check, but from what I understand, thousands of pages of documents have been given,” he said.

“But it’s really a Democrat hoax, because they’re trying to get people to talk about something that’s totally irrelevant to the success that we’ve had as a nation since I’ve been President.”

The push for transparency came the day after more than 30,000 documents relating to Epstein were released by the Republican-led House Oversight Committee, in the latest bid to quash calls for answers into the department’s handling of the issue.

But most of the documents produced were already public, prompting Democrats to accuse Republicans of an ongoing cover-up.

“I’m glad all those files have been released to the American public, but most of it is already in the public record,” said Democrat and ranking member Robert Garcia.