Marjorie Taylor Greene Offers Blunt Advice to Republicans Over Shutdown Crisis

MAGA loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene said Republicans must “get real” on healthcare subsidies as the shutdown showdown intensifies.

The firebrand Georgia lawmaker doubled down on her push to address Affordable Care Act tax credits tied up in the funding fight, warning on NewsNation’s The Hill that families face punishing premium jumps if Congress punts again—and she’s open to a fix.

“The issues of the subsidies are real. It’s not something that anybody can say is made up,” MTG raged during her TV appearance, adding she’s “fed up” seeing U.S. dollars flow abroad while Americans struggle with costs.

Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke to NewsNation host Blake Burman about the government shutdown. NewsNation

“I’m not here as a politician saying, ‘Here’s my 10-point plan.’ I think that’s a bunch of BS,” she said. “I’m literally here in Washington, saying, we’re in a crisis. We have to fix this.”

Greene, 51, said premiums on “regular or private plans” could jump “a median of 18 percent,” and warned small-business families paying $2,000 a month could be forced to choose “between rent and their insurance.”

MTG is taking no prisoners over this issue. NewsNation

She added: “Republicans got to get real and actually come up with a solution.”

Greene’s remarks come as House Speaker Mike Johnson, 53, has tried to slow-roll the clock, calling the end-of-2025 subsidy deadline “an eternity” in Washington terms.

“We have effectively three months to negotiate,” Johnson told MSNBC on Monday.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has overseen the government shutdown after Congress failed to reach a funding deal last week. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Greene signaled that she’d negotiate with Democrats on healthcare demands, calling herself “absolutely disgusted” at the prospect that premiums could double if enhanced credits lapse, according to estimates by health policy research organization KFF.

“I’m going to go against everyone on this issue,” she posted on X, arguing the hit would clobber “wonderful families and hard-working people in my district.”

MTG’s break from the MAGA faithful has been building. On Tuesday, she blasted GOP leadership for political games while warning of triple-digit hikes in 2026 without action.

Days earlier, she clashed with her own party as the standoff deepened.

Enhanced ACA subsidies—expanded during COVID-19 and extended through 2025—are central to any eventual deal, with open enrollment starting Nov. 1, and insurers weighing rate moves if Congress dithers.

However, both parties remain far apart even as pressure mounts to reopen the government and avert a crisis among the American public.

Greene closed her Hill interview with a warning to colleagues. “If we don’t fix this right now, Americans are going to be hurting, and they really don’t care about R and D,” she said.