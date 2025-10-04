MTG Rages at Her Own Party After Turning on MAGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene continued her surprising heel turn against the American right by criticizing the Republican leadership in her home state of Georgia on Saturday morning.

“The good ole boy Republicans have been in control of Georgia for over 20 years,” she wrote on X.

“While there are things I appreciate there are others that are unacceptable. It’s appalling our education is ranked 30 or above in the nation. And our taxes are insane. High taxes like we are governed by Democrats. Republicans never govern like they campaign.”

She also agreed with a commenter saying of Georgia’s legislature, “Republican or Democrat here in Georgia it’s like, meet the new boss same as the old boss.”

MTG has been critical of Republicans in the federal government as well as in her state's government in recent months. BRYAN DOZIER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

Republicans have a 100-79 advantage in Georgia’s House of Representatives and a 32-22 advantage in the State Senate. There is one vacancy in the house, and two in the senate. The state’s governor is Republican Brian Kemp.

Georgia is currently ranked #27 in the U.S. in education, according to US News. It is ranked #26 in the Tax Competitive Index, according to TaxFoundation.org. The state is lowering the individual income tax rate from 5.39% in 2026 to 4.99% in 2028.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Greene asking if there are specific Georgia legislators she took issue or if there are specific Georgia policies she disagrees with.

Greene is one of a handful of Republicans supporting the release of the Epstein files. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Greene has become something of a thorn in MAGA’s side in recent months, breaking with Republicans on some key issues, most notably the release of the Epstein files. She is one of just a handful of Republicans who support releasing all of the files related to the investigation of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

She also has warned her followers that if she turns up dead, it will not be because she killed herself—implying that she fears someone will murder her for supporting the release of the Epstein files.

On Friday, she blamed the ongoing government shutdown on Republicans, though not because she believes Republicans should cede to Democrat demands to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Instead, Greene said Republicans in the Senate should deploy the “nuclear option,” forgo the 60-40 majority needed to get the budget bill to pass in the Senate, and force it through by a simple majority vote. She noted that Republicans did this to expedite the confirmation of Trump appointees earlier this year.