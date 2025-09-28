MTG Whips Conspiracy Theorists Into Frenzy: ‘I’m Not Suicidal’

Marjorie Taylor Greene unsettled her supporters on Saturday after posting a message to her personal X account clarifying that she’s “not suicidal.”

The seemingly out-of-nowhere declaration came just 12 minutes after the Georgia congresswoman posted a long message to her official “Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene” X account, in which she doubled down on her demands for the Jeffrey Epstein files to be released, as fellow Republicans attempt an eleventh-hour bid to prevent a House vote on the issue.

In the earlier message, MTG attempted to “set the record straight” on her continued support for the discharge position filed by Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie, one of President Donald Trump’s loudest Republican critics in Congress, which seeks to force the release of the Epstein files.

“I stand with girls and women who are sexually abused and raped. Period. Every time. At all times,” Greene wrote.

“For me, it’s not about a p---ing contest between political parties or political enemies,” she continued. “The Epstein rape and pedophile network must be exposed.”

To be clear to set the record straight on my support for the Massie Epstein discharge petition.



I stand with girls and women who are sexually abused and raped.



Period. Every time. At all times.



For me, it’s not about a pissing contest between political parties or political… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 27, 2025

The typically MAGA-aligned lawmaker is notably one of only four Republican House members who has signed onto the discharge petition, which she fears could put her in danger—and is what the follow-up post was about.

“I am not suicidal and one of the happiest healthiest people you will meet,” Greene assured her followers. “I have full faith in God and Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior. As a sinner, I am only saved through His grace and mercy.”

“With that said,” the noted conspiracy theorist continued, “if something happens to me, I ask you all to find out which foreign government or powerful people would take heinous actions to stop the information from coming out.”

Greene emphasized her will to live in the case that powerful figures 'take heinous actions' against her. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Ending her statement, MTG assured: “The People understand what I’m saying.”

In response to the post, many fellow GOP supporters agreed that Greene’s very public calls to see the Epstein files come to light could very well put her in the crosshairs of some powerful—and dangerous—people, and theorized that anyone from Israel’s Mossad to Trump’s government could have her on their hit list.

I am not suicidal and one of the happiest healthiest people you will meet.



I have full faith in God and Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior. As a sinner, I am only saved through His grace and mercy.



With that said, if something happens to me, I ask you all to find out which… https://t.co/1HCbvUkTlX — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 27, 2025

“The fact that MTG even feels the need to post this shows how much pressure powerful foreign Zionist lobby groups exert over US politics,” one MAGA fan responded. “No elected official should fear for speaking uncomfortable truths.”

Another agreed: “Hell Marjorie, they can easily make it look like an accident. Stay away from 30 story windows btw.

“Even if they chose to do it in broad daylight like JFK, MLK, Malcolm X and CK normal people will swallow that official narrative like a starving hound,” they continued.

A third follower asked: “You implying the Trump admin is gonna kill you + frame it as a ‘suicide’ like Epstein?”

The Congresswoman had some followers concerned that Trump's administration would silence her over her comments on the Epstein files. MEGAN VARNER/REUTERS/Megan Varner

The Epstein debate has proved to be a thorn in the side of MTG’s relationship with her fellow Republicans, with Laura Loomer branding the Congresswoman a “fraud” due to her insistence on seeing the files released.

Despite the splintering, Greene has not wavered in her dogged pursuit of the files, and earlier this month publicly invited Trump to meet with Epstein’s victims.

Greene has stayed firm in her demands for the Epstein files to be released, and in her surety of Trump's innocence. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Throughout it all, however, MTG has been clear in her lasting loyalty to Trump, and her surety of his innocence in all matters related to Epstein.