Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene Blasted by Laura Loomer in Epstein Backlash

Far-right social media influencer Laura Loomer has slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for backing the bipartisan effort to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Loomer’s attack on the Georgia congresswoman and fellow MAGA celebrity came on Wednesday after Greene appeared alongside victims of the disgraced financier.

“MTG is a FRAUD, and a phony, two faced b---- who used Trump to advance her career,” Loomer wrote.

She accused the hard-right ally of the president of teaming up with GOP Trump critic Rep. Thomas Massie in a “calculated effort to smear President Trump and falsely suggest he’s protecting Jeffrey Epstein.”

The 32-year-old conspiracy theorist has become a sort of outside hard-right enforcer for Trump, going after anyone who splits with the president for any reason.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a news conference with 10 of the alleged victims of disgraced financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein outside the U.S. Capitol on September 03, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Her unhinged post called for MTG and Massie to be “shunned by MAGA forever” and claimed the congresswoman “just killed her career.”

Loomer accused the MAGA congresswoman of lashing out and “trying to pretend like Trump is a pedophile” for standing with Epstein victims.

The social media vitriol came after Greene bucked White House wishes and signed on to a discharge petition to force a House vote to release the Epstein files after the Trump administration reversed course on allowing the documents to go public.

The Trump administration, with the help of House Republican leaders, has separately attempted to prevent the vote to release all the files, despite the president having campaigned on their release before returning to office.

Greene was one of four Republicans who signed onto the discharge petition to release documents. She appeared with survivors of the convicted sex offender on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

The MAGA lawmaker walked a fine line by supporting Epstein’s accusers as they pushed for the legislation to release all the files, and not specifically going after the president, whose relationship with Epstein remains under scrutiny.

It was a rare moment on Wednesday when Greene received bipartisan praise from Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna for showing up to support the victims and the demand for the release of documents.

During her appearance, Greene was careful never to suggest Trump was among those who had abused women or would be included on any Epstein “client list.”

“This is an issue that doesn’t have political boundaries. It’s an issue that Republicans and Democrats should never fight about,” Greene said at the press briefing as Epstein survivors stood behind her. “It’s such an important issue that it should bring us all together.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking during a press conference and rally in support of the victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on September 3, 2025. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

The Georgia Republican said she believed the issue was something that she thinks is “worth fighting for.”

In a post on X where MTG touted her remarks at the press conference, she slammed “politician, bureaucrat, and elite who turned a blind eye.”

“We owe the victims justice, healing, and the truth they were denied for far too long,” Greene wrote.

The lawmaker said she was not afraid to name names and vowed to read the list of those who abused women on the House floor if the names of Epstein’s clients were given to her.

Far-right conspiracy theorist and influencer Laura Loomer reignited her attacks on GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after the MAGA lawmaker bucked the White House and signed onto a bipartisan effort to release the Epstein docs. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Daily Beast reached out to Greene’s office about the latest attack, but Loomer has gone scorched earth on the congresswoman on multiple occasions.

The far-right influencer trashed Greene last month as a “low life degenerate,” “home wrecker,” “whore,” and “dumb b----” in a wild social media rant that ended up being flagged on X for its hateful content.

In July, Loomer went for blood after Greene wrote that the situation taking place in Gaza was a genocide.

Last fall, the pair tore into each other after Loomer blasted Kamala Harris in a nasty attack that Greene called “appalling and extremely racist” and said did not represent Republicans or MAGA.

The far-right provocateur struck back by calling the congresswoman a “trailer trash harpy.”