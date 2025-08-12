Fuming Loomer Goes Nuclear on Marjorie Taylor Greene in All-Night Attack

Laura Loomer is out for blood.

The far-right provocateur has gone after her fellow MAGA Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene with a level of vitriol that is striking even by Loomer standards, calling the lawmaker a “rabid dog” and a “lying fake Christian whore.”

“This is a woman who allowed her sexual impulses to tear her family apart,” Loomer, 32, wrote in a social media post. “She wants to now tear our country apart to try to steal [President Donald] Trump’s movement away from him. Don’t let this home wrecker become a country homewrecker.”

“Go find a chair to hump like the dog in heat you’ve always been,” Loomer added.

Several hours later, she posted a follow-up calling Greene, 51, a “lying fake Christian whore” and “one dumb b----.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and MAGA influencer Laura Loomer have long competed over their “loyalty” to President Donald Trump. Marjorie Taylor Greene/X

The tirades were in response to a post from Greene accusing Loomer of “viciously attacking” and lying about Trump’s “most original MAGA supporters.”

“She has no long-time relationships because she psychotically turns on everyone,” Greene wrote. “Laura Loomer is the most unstable person and worst liability to ever walk in the Oval Office.”

The fighting began after Loomer stunned some of her own supporters by ranting against the military’s decision to celebrate a Medal of Honor recipient, former U.S. Army Capt. Florent Groberg, on social media.

Greene then told Loomer to “shut up” and accused her of working on behalf of a foreign government or intelligence agency, causing Loomer to go full scorched earth and accuse Greene of “getting bent over backwards inside the gym by every man who isn’t your husband.”

Retired U.S. Army Captain Florent Groberg survived two tours of duty in Afghanistan and was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Barack Obama, only to find himself caught in the middle of a blood feud between two MAGA conspiracy theorists. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

She attached a 2021 Daily Mail article reporting that Greene cheated on her then-husband, Perry Greene, with a “polyamorous tantric sex guru” as well as a gym manager in the early 2010s.

Greene, a self-proclaimed Christian nationalist who regularly promotes weather manipulation conspiracy theories, previously denied the allegations, calling them “ridiculous tabloid garbage” and “another attempt to smear my name” in a statement to the Mail. She and Perry divorced in 2022.

Both women have tried to used their proximity to Trump as evidence of their MAGA bonafides, though Loomer—a self-described Islamophobe who has called 9/11 an “inside job”—has never held an official role with the administration.

Many people in President Trump's orbit consider Laura Loomer too extreme even by MAGA standards, and yet the president has fired more than a dozen of her "loyalty" test targets. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

She has, however, taken it upon herself to “vet” administration officials, pushing Trump to oust anyone she deems “disloyal” to the president—a definition that includes non-partisan career civil servants who also happened to serve under Democratic administrations.