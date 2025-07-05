MTG Wants to Make ‘Deadly’ Weather Manipulation a Felony

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has a new top priority after doing her part to shuffle President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” across the finish line.

Greene announced in a Saturday tweet that she intends to wage war on the “deadly” practice of “climate modification” and “geoengineering” with a bill that would make any such efforts a felony offense.

Greene said the bill will prohibit “the injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate, or sunlight intensity.”

According to Greene, she’s been “researching weather modification” and now she is ready to take action after spending months “writing this bill” with her legislative counsel.

She added, “It will be similar to Florida’s Senate Bill 56. We must end the dangerous and deadly practice of weather modification and geoengineering.”

In a since-deleted 2018 Facebook post, multiple news outlets reported that Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested that “lasers or blue beams of light” from “space solar generators” in the sky started wildfires. Megan Varner/REUTERS

Greene did not go into how or why such a bill is a priority for the state of Georgia and her constituents, yet even the far-right MAGA congresswoman’s most casual followers would know that her gripes with the sky have been a long time coming.

In a since-deleted 2018 Facebook post, multiple news outlets reported that Greene suggested that “lasers or blue beams of light” from “space solar generators” in the sky, controlled by Jewish people, may have caused a spate of wildfires—including the 150,000-acre Camp Fire in California that killed 85 people. She has denied she made such a claim in a later interview.

On the heels of the devastating 2024 Hurricane Helene, Greene, seemingly provoked, took to X with a message.

“Yes they can control the weather,” she wrote, “it’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”

Greene’s tweet prompted a community fact-check note on X to clarify that “hurricanes and other large storms cannot be created artificially with modern technology.” Yet that hasn’t stopped her from going after “they” who “can control the weather.”

Early this year, as fires ripped through Southern California, Greene seemed to call on “they” again to control the weather and put the fires out.

“Why don’t they use geoengineering like cloud seeding to bring rain down on the wildfires in California?” she tweeted on Jan. 15, prompting another fact-check note to explain why such a practice would be ineffective. She added, “They know how to do it.”

