Laura Loomer Erupts After Blocking Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Loud Mouthed B****’

Far-right influencer Laura Loomer has launched a series of vulgar public attacks against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene—calling her a “b----,” a “lunatic hooker,” and a “harlot”—as their bitter feud continues to escalate.

The fight between the GOP’s two most notorious provocateurs erupted Monday morning, when Greene, 51, blasted Loomer, 32, on X for badmouthing a Medal of Honor recipient.

“Shut up Laura,” the Georgia Republican said, calling her a “coward” for blocking her on X and declaring her “not MAGA.”

Loomer retaliated a few hours later with a scathing assault on Greene’s faith and personal life.

Pictured together in 2020, the relationship between Laura Loomer, right, and Marjorie Taylor Greene has soured in recent years. Twitter/Marjorie Taylor Greene

“MTG isn’t a Christian. How do you call yourself a Christian when you’re wearing a cross while getting bent over backwards inside the gym by every man who isn’t your husband?” Loomer wrote on X. “She’s on her knees all right. And it’s not for praying.”

She attached a 2021 Daily Mail article which reported that Greene cheated on her then-husband Perry Greene with a “polyamorous tantric sex guru” as well as a gym manager in the early 2010s.

She hasn’t done anything. She’s the most ineffective member of Congress.



A loud mouthed bitch who turned on Trump and ruined her marriage when she got to Congress because she can’t keep her mouth or her legs closed. @brianglenntv how does it feel to eat Arby’s every day? https://t.co/jUFsOhkmhO — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 11, 2025

Greene, a self-proclaimed Christian nationalist, previously denied the allegations, calling them “ridiculous tabloid garbage” and “another attempt to smear my name” in a statement to the Mail. She and Perry divorced in 2022.

In a follow-up post, Loomer doubled down, calling Greene a “loud mouthed b---- who turned on [President Donald] Trump and ruined her marriage when she got to Congress because she can’t keep her mouth or her legs closed.”

Loomer added, “She hasn’t done anything. She’s the most ineffective member of Congress.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Greene and Loomer for comment.

Greene, who sits on the powerful House Oversight Committee, was first elected to Congress in 2020 and was reelected in 2022 and 2024.

Both women have touted their close ties to Trump over the years, but Loomer appears to be the president’s closer confidante at the moment. In his second term, he has reportedly ousted scores of administration officials at the urging of Loomer.

Loomer went on to post yet another furious diatribe, claiming that “many people inside the White House have taken notice of how ANTI TRUMP AND FAKE” Greene has supposedly been.

“I hate her with a passion. She will burn in hell,” Loomer wrote.

Meanwhile, Greene called out Loomer during an appearance on the right-wing network Real America’s Voice, blasting Loomer’s MAGA loyalty tests and labeling her an “attack dog” who “manipulates her stories” to go after Republicans.

She also suggested that Loomer was targeting her because of her opposition to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) lobby and implied she is being funded by a foreign government or intelligence agency.

Not an hour passed before Loomer responded to the clip.

Loomer, who, like Greene, frequently promotes conspiracy theories, has forged a close allyship with Donald Trump. The president has fired scores of people on the advice of Loomer. Tom Williams/Tom Williams/Getty Images

“If you can’t take the heat, don’t dish it out, b----,” she wrote, adding, “Typical harlot behavior.”

A few minutes later, she was at it again, calling Greene “incredibly low IQ” and dragging up Greene’s other potential sore spots, including Trump’s reported snub of her Senate aspirations and her eyebrow-raising stock trading.

“She couldn’t get Trump to endorse her Georgia Senate campaign so she’s lashing out like the lunatic hooker she has always been,” Loomer wrote. “She should walk around with a bag over her face in public and live in shame to spare all of us her deranged rants. Truly a witch.”

It all started after Loomer on Friday slammed the Army for recognizing Capt. Florent Groberg, who received a Medal of Honor for throwing himself at a suicide bomber in Afghanistan in 2012, in an X post on the anniversary of the incident, calling Groberg an “anti-Trump leftist.”

On Monday, Greene responded, “Laura Loomer has ZERO respect or reverence for even the most heroic people in America. Ask any veteran, military member, and American, no one cares about his politics, the man was willing to die to save others from a suicide bomber.”