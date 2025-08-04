Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Rogue in MAGA Trump Break Up

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has hit out at President Donald Trump over immigration policy and foreign aid, in another sign of the growing chasm between the MAGA firebrand and her party.

As tensions over the Russia-Ukraine war escalate, Trump on Monday said he would impose “substantially” higher tariffs on India, accusing the U.S. ally of profiting from discounted Russian oil while “disregarding the human cost of the Ukraine war”.

“India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!”

The move comes as the president tries in vain to broker a peace deal, or even a ceasefire, to put an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, after more than three bloody years of conflict.

But in a pointed response from one of his traditional allies, Greene clapped back on social media, telling Trump: “End Indian H1-B visas replacing American jobs instead and stop funding and sending weapons to the Obama/Biden/Neocon Ukraine Russia war.”

The congresswoman’s post was a reference to the visa that many MAGA supporters hate, because it allows American employers to give temporary jobs to foreign workers in specialized occupations, such as the tech industry.

But her comments were also viewed as another sign of Greene’s growing frustration with her own party, and by extension Trump, over issues such as U.S. involvement in foreign wars, immigration policy, and federal spending.

That frustration has come to the fore in recent weeks, with the outspoken Congresswoman telling the Daily Mail over the weekend: “I don’t know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I’m kind of not relating to the Republican Party as much anymore.

“The course that it’s on, I don’t want to have anything to do with it.”

“I just don’t care anymore,” she added.

Green’s latest broadside also comes after she issued a warning to Trump over the files of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, telling the president that the base would turn on him if he couldn’t deliver the transparency and accountability he promised.

“Dangling bits of red meat no longer satisfies. They want the whole steak dinner and will accept nothing else,” she wrote on X last month.

Russia is also proving to be an ongoing headache for Trump, who promised during the campaign that he would end the war with Ukraine “on day one” of his presidency.

As frustration mounted within the White House last month, Trump issued a 50-day ultimatum to Russian President Vladimir Putin, threatening sanctions and tariffs if he didn’t start negotiating in good faith.

But last week, as Russia continued to strike Ukraine, the president cut the window to 10 days, a deadline due to expire on Friday.