Marjorie Taylor Greene Knifes GOP as She Goes Rogue

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has had enough of the Republican Party.

“I don’t know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I’m kind of not relating to the Republican Party as much anymore,” Greene told the Daily Mail. “The course that it’s on, I don’t want to have anything to do with it.”

“I just don’t care anymore,” she added.

While Greene steered clear of criticizing President Donald Trump directly, she took issue with the White House rescinding Elise Stefanik’s nomination for United Nations ambassador in favor of Mike Walz of Signalgate fame. In March, The Atlantic revealed that Waltz had added its editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, to a Signal chat in which top administration officials discussed plans to bomb Yemen.

“How does he get awarded after Signalgate?” Greene said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said, "I don’t want to have anything to do with" the Republican Party given its current trajectory. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Greene said the episode reflects Republicans’ treatment of women.

“She got screwed by Mike Johnson, and she got screwed by the White House,” Greene told the Mail. “I’m not blaming Trump, particularly. I’m blaming the people in the White House.”

“I think there’s other women in our party that are really sick and tired of the way men treat Republican women,” Greene added. “I think there’s other women, Republican women, and I’m just giving my opinion here, who are really sick and tired of them.”

Greene also has issues with how the GOP “has turned its back on America First and the workers and just regular Americans.”

Greene took issue with the White House rescinding Elise Stefanik’s nomination for United Nations ambassador but steered clear of blaming President Donald Trump. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

As evidence of this, she cited a lack of party support on a number of moves she’s made in recent months, adding she feels “I’m going alone right now on the issues that I’m speaking about.”

Greene has indeed been busy since the start of the current House session, spearheading efforts on such burning questions of national interest as renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America,” introducing legislation to make English the official language, defunding NPR and PBS, and criminalizing “deadly” weather manipulation.

She further told the Mail Saturday she only wishes the GOP would renew its focus on curbing foreign aid, using the Department of Government Efficiency to hack back at federal spending, decreasing the national debt, and combating inflation.